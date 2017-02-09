29°
Interns show health is in good hands

9th Feb 2017 6:03 AM
HEALTH CHECK: Minister for Health Brad Hazzard (left) gets a guided tour of Lismore Base Hospital's new areas from Lismore MP Thomas George and three of the hospital's new interns (back, from left, Dr Aric Johnson, Dr Jasmin Smyth and Dr Julia Chiu.
HEALTH CHECK: Minister for Health Brad Hazzard (left) gets a guided tour of Lismore Base Hospital's new areas from Lismore MP Thomas George and three of the hospital's new interns (back, from left, Dr Aric Johnson, Dr Jasmin Smyth and Dr Julia Chiu.

WHEN Minister for Health Brad Hazzard visited Lismore Base Hospital yesterday he was delighted to meet some of the 14 new medical graduates who are part of a $107 million hospital internship program.

Accompanied by Lismore MP Thomas George, Mr Hazzard -who was only appointed to the portfolio last week- said it was great to be in the region to celebrate the work undertaken by the staff at the hospital.

"We are here to celebrate the new interns, registrars and amazing staff here and thank you to all of you guys for becoming doctors," he said.

"I really appreciate the fact that you are all new doctors and I know Thomas George said this hospital is vital for the local area.

"Today's new medical interns will be working enthusiastically and ensuring our community gets the health services it needs."

When asked about the disposal of the former hospital sites at Byron Bay, Mullumbimby and Coraki, he said it was too early to comment.

"Those are obviously areas I'm looking at but it's not appropriate to make any absolute declarations on those sites," he said.

Mr Hazzard also brought up the possibility of planning for a new hospital in the Tweed.

When asked about emergency waiting times, Mr Hazzard said hospitals in the area were very well staffed and doing a great job.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brad hazzard doctors graduates lismore base hospital northern rivers health recruits thomas george

