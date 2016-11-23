INTERACTIVE MAP: How your childcare centre compares

WITH hundreds of childcare centres to choose from around the Northern Rivers it can be tough to narrow down the best for your child.

The Australian Children's Education & Care Quality Authority (ACECQA) aims to make this process easier with the National Quality Standard.

The NQS is a grade system based on seven quality areas:

The educational program and practice is stimulating, engaging and enhances children's learning and development

Every child's health and well being is safeguarded and promoted

The physical environment is safe, suitable and provides a rich and diverse range of experiences

Staffing arrangements create a safe and predictable environment for children and support warm, respectful relationships

Relationships with children are responsive, respectful and promote children's sense of security and belonging

Respectful, supportive relationships with families are developed and maintained

Effective leadership contributes to sustained quality relationships and environments that facilitate children's learning and development.

Understanding our map

Red marker: Working towards national quality standard.

This means the service is delivering a safe education and care program, but one or more areas have been identified for improvement.

White marker: Meeting national quality standard.

This means the service provides quality education and care in all seven assessment areas and meets the national standard.

Blue marker: Exceeding national quality standard:

This means the service goes above and beyond the requirements in at least four of the seven assessment criteria.

Green marker: Excellent:

This means the service promotes exceptional education and care and is committed to improving. This ranking can only be awarded by the Care Quality Authority. Services rated exceeding national quality standard can apply for an "excellent" rating.

Note: The lowest standard is Significant Improvement Required. This means the service doesn't meet any of the seven quality areas, or fails to meet a piece of legislation. There are no childcare centres on the Northern Rivers with this grade.

Some centres are missing from the map because they are yet to be rated.