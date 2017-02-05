34°
News

INQUIRY: Small businesses 'suffering' at hands of banks

5th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Banks are taking advantage of small businesses according to a new inquiry.
Banks are taking advantage of small businesses according to a new inquiry. Vlad Kochelaevskiy

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SMALL businesses are suffering 'significant harm' according to an inquiry by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) Kate Carnell.

The inquiry into small business loans was completed over three months and investigated the circumstances surrounding a number of cases of alleged small business mistreatment by the banks.

The inquiry concluded loan contract arrangements between banks and small businesses, put the borrower at a distinct disadvantage.

"Fundamentally, what we've found is that small businesses who take out a loan, do so under the impression that if they keep up their payments, they will stay out of trouble," Ms Carnell said.

"The reality is that this is not the case; that the clauses contained in standard small business loan contracts give banks an inordinate level of power over the borrower, who has zero ability to do anything about it.

"Basically, the terms in these contracts allow the bank to take action to protect itself from financial risk, by inflicting added demands on the borrower.

Ms Carnell gave the example that banks may conduct a new valuation on the assets securing the loan.

"Now if the value is found to have fallen, the borrower faces significantly increased - and potentially unmanageable - loan costs," she said.

"Banks also have the power to unexpectedly call in the loan, and demand repayment in an unrealistic timeframe.

"So what ends up happening is that through no fault of their own, small businesses could quickly find themselves in default, even though they've made each loan payment, on time, every time."

Ms Carnell said while banks argue they don't use these contract clauses, the inquiry found the opposite to be true.

"Banks do in fact utilise these clauses, much to the surprise and heart-break of their small business borrowers," Ms Carnell said.

Ms Carnell said the ASBFEO report outlines recommendations that can be implemented - many in a short timeframe - to help alleviate the vulnerability of small business borrowers when entering contracts, while not impacting on the financial viability of the banks.

"The cases we examined during our inquiry highlighted the glaring need to ensure small business bank customers are provided with simple standard contracts that are written in plain English and that get rid of the clauses giving banks all the power," she said.

"It's also clear from the cases we looked at, that current thresholds governing small business external dispute resolution are insufficient, so we will certainly support work in establishing a mechanism to provide timely and affordable access to justice for cash-strapped small businesses."

Ms Carnell said the ASBFEO will publish six monthly scorecards on the progress banks are making in response to the recommendations contained in the ASBFEO report.

"Since the GFC there have been 17 inquiries and reviews that have produced more than 40 recommendations over the years, relating to the small business sector," she said.

"Despite this, the banks have consistently failed to implement changes to address persistent problems.

"This report is a living document; it's only the beginning of our work in this area."

Ms Carnell said she hopes that as industry leaders, the four major banks will seize the opportunity to be exemplars for change, saying the ASBFEO has already secured varying levels of in-principle support from the banks on a range of issues.

"While there's certainly a lot of work to be done, it's important to give credit where it's due, with the big four banks committing - albeit to varying degrees - to make changes in a number of problem areas identified during our inquiry process," she said.

These include amending the Code of Banking Practice to provide greater small business protections, the creation of customer advocates and improved transparency on valuations.

Background

On 6 September 2016, the Minister for Small Business, the Hon. Michael McCormack MP, tasked the ASBFEO with undertaking an inquiry into the adequacy of the law and practices governing financial lending to small businesses.

The ASBFEO inquiry investigated a selection of cases examined as part of the Parliamentary Joint Committee Inquiry into the Impairment of Customer Loans.

Throughout the inquiry process executives from the four major banks were summonsed to attend public hearings, with the ASBFEO using its Royal Commission-like powers to compel banks to produce required case documentation.　 The inquiry also heard evidence from bank customers during private hearings, and considered the findings of previous inquiries and reviews.　

ASBFEO Inquiry Recommendations　

  • Strengthen the Australian Bankers' Association's six-point plan;
  • Code of Banking Practice be revised to include a specific small business section, with the Code to be approved and administered by ASIC;
  • No defaults on loans below $5 million where a small business has made payments and acted lawfully;
  • A minimum 30-business day notice period for potential breach of contract conditions;
  • A minimum 90-business day notice period for bank rollover decisions for loans below $5 million (longer for rural properties and complex businesses);
  • Banks required to provide a one-page summary of loan default triggers;
  • Banks to put in place a new and clearly written small business standard form contract;
  • Borrowers be provided with a choice of valuer, vauler instructions and valuation report;
  • Borrowers be provided a copy of instructions given to investigating accountants and the subsequent report;
  • Banks to eliminate perceived conflict of interest when investigating accountants appointed as receivers;
  • An industry-funded one-stop external dispute resolution body, with a unit dedicated to resolving small business disputes regarding credit facilities of up to $5 million;
  • Bank customer advocates be made available to consider small business complaints;
  • External disputes resolution schemes be extended to include disputes with third parties appointed by the bank and to borrowers who have undertaken farm debt mediation.
  • A national approach to farm debt mediation;
  • ASIC to establish a Small Business Commissioner.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  asbfeo banks business inquiry kate carnell

''Adrenaline rush': five foot bull shark caught off tinnie

''Adrenaline rush': five foot bull shark caught off tinnie

SURPRISE catch reveals 'what lurks beneath the water skiers'

Future of Australia's meat industry up for discussion

MLA forum will feature discussion on trade agreements.

The red meat industry in Australia could face an uncertain future

How to humanely kill and then dress a rooster

Myocum poultry farmer Lindsay Murray runs workshops on how to kill and dress a rooster. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Heritage poultry breeder running workshops for chook owners

FUNDRAISER: How many 100 metres can you swim?

Swimming the 100x100 event.

The 100x 100 challenge is back

Local Partners

Changes and news around St Brigid's in 2017

FROM a new garden to different hours, there's a lot of exciting things affecting teachers and staff this year.

Easier to find hospital shop in the foyer

Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary members, Judy and Pauline, enjoy the new shopfront in the foyer of Lismore Base Hospital.

The Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary shop's now in the hospital foyer

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

There are some lovely local lychees available at the moment.

Kate O'Neill on new offerings from Northern Rivers producers

It's time to go busking for glory at Bluesfest

WINNERS: Sam Cashman is congratulated after his performance on the buskers stage at Bluesfest on 203. Sam plays acoustic guitar alongside his best mate, Nick Jansen. The boys won the Bluesfest busking competition, which has opened new doors for them in the music industry.

Call to young musos to enter the Bluesfest Busking Comp 2017

Ten things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

BYRON'S OWN: Xavier Rudd is performing locally this weekend.

Music, circus, theatre and community events

Dead Letter Circus announce supports

10th anniversary tour will see Melbourne band on as supports.

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

REALITY shows heat up while three new dramas hit our screens.

Candice Fox plots another classic

Author Candice Fox has published her latest novel, Crimson Lake.

Two unlikely characters team up to investigate disappearance

Fallujah announce headline show

Falluja will be touring with Killswitch Engage next year. Photo Contributed

Fallujah will get show off new album with headline show

Band takes on the 21st century

Four years on from their 2013 debut, THE CHARM THE FURY have upped their game. Photo Contributed

"The world is f***ed, but it's great food for writing.”

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11th March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

Uninterrupted Coastline &amp; Hinterland Vistas

28 Henderson Lane, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautifully sited residence high on the ridgeline encompasses 360 degree breathtaking views from Cape Byron and the Lighthouse through to the valleys in the...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Master Built Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,896,000 to...

This quality master built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $975,000 to...

Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers opulent resort style...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,500,000

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

A great time to be a tradie on the Northern Rivers

Enquiries have 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', according to a local landscaper.

Work has 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', says one tradie

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Is your home gaining value?

Fewer properties for sale have helped keep house prices healthy.

"You are seeing a growing demand for lifestyle properties"

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!