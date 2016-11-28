Inquest into baby's tragic death starts at Ballina court

AN INQUEST into the death of a newborn baby after his mother's traumatic labour at two Tweed Heads hospitals began today in the Coroner's Court, held at Ballina.

Amylee and Thiago Brandao-Magalhaes were at the inquest as their lawyers and the Crown began to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of their newborn son, Jack.

On December 31, 2013, Mrs Brandao-Magalhaes was admitted to Murwillumbah Hospital at the beginning of her labour before being transferred to Tweed Hospital for an emergency caesarean, where Jack was born on January 1, 2014.

Jack was later transferred to the Brisbane Mater Mothers' Hospital where his life support was turned off three days later.

Part of the inquest's proceedings today involved questions by the Crown to ascertain the reason for Mrs Brandao-Magalhaes' transfer from Murwillumbah Hospital to Tweed Heads Hospital.

Another part of the inquest involved evaluating how staff at Murwillumbah Hospital monitored baby Jack's heart rate.

Mrs Brandao-Magalhaes' sister, Katie Carter, and her mother, Robyn Kembrey, were among those who gave evidence.

The inquest continues tomorrow.