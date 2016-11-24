Injured koala left on the side of the road

This little koala was hit on the Evans Head-Woodburn Road. The driver didn't stop.

EVANS Head resident Steve Cselka used a few choice words when he came across a koala that had just been hit by a car that didn't stop.

He was driving along the Evans Head-Woodburn Road when he saw the injured animal.

"I came around the corner and (saw) a couple there with a koala in front of them,” he said.

"They said they (had) just pulled up.

"I'm pretty pissed off that the car that hit (the koala) did not stop.”

Mr Cselka did a call out on Facebook to get the phone number for WIRES, and someone immediately replied giving him the number for the animal rescue group.

"Koalas are pretty slow, I've seen many on the roads,” he said.

"How (anyone can) hit this is beyond me.”

WIRES arrived to take the injured koala. Steve Cselka

WIRES were quick to arrive and settle the koala before they took it away.

Mr Cselka was still fuming at the lack of compassion shown to his new little friend.

"For (their) sake I hope I don't find out who hit it.” he said.