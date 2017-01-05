Inflatable fun and free pool access on Australia Day

WHILE a furore circulates around whether Lismore's pool should be opened with longer hours, Kyogle and surrounds are stepping up.

An inflatable activity centre has been purchased by Kyogle Council to add to summer pool-time fun.

A new form of entertainment at Kyogle swimming pool. Contributed

The activity centre will be at the Woodenbong pool on Tuesday, January 10 from 2-4pm and the Bonalbo pool on Wednesday, January 11 from 2-4pm.

Use of the activity centre is free on admission to the pool on these two days, so council is encouraging people to come along.

The inflatable activity centre will also be at Kyogle pool on Australia Day and free to use.

Entry to all three of council's public swimming pools at Woodenbong, Bonalbo and Kyogle will be free on Australia Day - January 26, 2017.