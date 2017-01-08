29°
Indigenous murals 'tell our story'

8th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Wardell Preschool's mural.
Wardell Preschool's mural.

THANKS to a grant from the NSW Department of Education, Jumbunna has been able to further strengthen our community engagement and ensure our connection with our indigenous communities and their rich culture.

Through art, we have been able to cross generational boundaries and also see young mentors emerge to assist with this journey.

Director of Jumbunna Community Preschools and Early Intervention Centre Karen McDermott explained, "We felt it was important to allow the artists to express what Jumbunna services mean to each indigenous community and so three different murals were created depicting our connections”.

At our Bonalbo Preschool this term we had some young goori artists come in and do some painting with us on our deadly new mural. This was a positive cultural experience where all jarjums (children) and staff got to put their own individual mark on it before it went to Tabulam to be completed. We unveiled it at our Carols by Candlelight and are all very proud!

Thank you to teacher Janelle Ryan-Maunder at Southern Cross Distant Education and the artists Corey Cavanagh and Thomas, Tyrone, Jermaine and Braydan Avery.

At our Stratheden Preschool this term we had goori artist Jai Darby Walker come in and do some painting with us on our new mural. This was a positive cultural experience where all children and staff got to put their own individual mark on before Jai took it home to complete. We unveiled it on our last day and are all very proud!

Wardell Preschool:

At our Sugartown Preschool this term we had goori artist Danielle Fergusson come in and do some painting with us on our new mural. This was a positive cultural experience where all children and staff got to put their own individual mark on before Danielle took it home to complete. We unveiled it at our Open Day and are all very proud!

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aboriginal art children indigenous jumbunna community preschool

