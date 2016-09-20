Increase in pensions for our veterans

Veterans will have a little more in their pay packet from today.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Dan Tehan said pension payments would increase from today in line with indexation for veterans, their partners, war widows and widowers across Australia.

The pension rates are calculated on a daily basis, so pensioners will see a partial increase on their next payday - September 29.

The new pension rates will be fully effective from payment date October 13.

The table below highlights the new annual rates.

SERVICE PENSION

New rate (annually) Increase (annually)

Single person

$22,804.60, $83.20

Couples (each)

$17,191.20, $65.00

Single person - transitional

$19,203.60, $36.40

Couples (each) - transitional

$15,490.80, $31.20

WAR WIDOWS

War widow(er)'s pension

$23,173.80, $88.40

Income support supplement

$6,840.60, $28.60

DISABILITY PENSION

T&PI (Special rate)

$35,019.40, $140.40

Intermediate rate

$23,774.40, $96.20

EDA

$19,344.00, $78.00

100 per cent

$12,448.80, $49.40

10 per cent

$1,425.06, $4.94

These are the maximum rates of payment and include any Energy Supplement payable.

For a full list of pension rates, please visit www.dva.gov.au or call 133 254 or 1800 555 254.