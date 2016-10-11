In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

BYRON BAY band In Hearts Wake have been added to all dates on the Australian leg of the forthcoming Slipknot tour.

The monster bill includes Lamb of God fresh off their tour cycle in the States.

In Hearts Wake vocalist Jake Taylor said the most exciting part of for him was telling the other guys in the band just after Warped Tour.

He said they all couldn't believe it and felt that it was a real morale booster to get selected to play what could possibly be some of their biggest gigs to date.

"It definitely will feel surreal when we are actually loading in to the Entertainment Centre.

"Right now it is just on paper.

"It does not feel real.

"It is real when you are put into the place you have never been to and didn't expect you would be there,” he said.

Mr Taylor said that they were all huge Lamb of God fans and that his personal favourite albums included 'Ashes of the Wake' and 'Sacrament'.

He said that despite the slight genre difference the gig would offer an opportunity to take it to the next level of pure extreme playing.

"We have played very metal crowds in Europe but I think there is so much more of a bleed between genres and they are a lot more accepting.

"I would say this is probably the most metal crowd we have played to because this is so specific to Slipknot and Lamb of God fans.

"But then again we are in Australia and Australia has some open minded people when it comes to music.

"I feel like it has enough of a cross over in terms of the tuning and the heavy music to work,” he said.

Jake let us in on the secret that there will be a Byron show in December for local In Hearts Wake fans.

He said that it would probably signal the end of the Duality tour cycle in Australia and see them head off overseas.

SLIPKNOT

With Special Guests LAMB OF GOD & IN HEARTS WAKE

Friday 28th October - Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday 29th October - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday 31st October - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets on sale now

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit:

livenation.com.au