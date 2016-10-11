24°
Entertainment

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Marc Stapelberg
| 11th Oct 2016 7:52 PM
Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.
Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015. HERBERT P. OCZERET

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BYRON BAY band In Hearts Wake have been added to all dates on the Australian leg of the forthcoming Slipknot tour.

The monster bill includes Lamb of God fresh off their tour cycle in the States.

In Hearts Wake vocalist Jake Taylor said the most exciting part of for him was telling the other guys in the band just after Warped Tour.

He said they all couldn't believe it and felt that it was a real morale booster to get selected to play what could possibly be some of their biggest gigs to date.

"It definitely will feel surreal when we are actually loading in to the Entertainment Centre.

"Right now it is just on paper.

"It does not feel real.

"It is real when you are put into the place you have never been to and didn't expect you would be there,” he said.

Mr Taylor said that they were all huge Lamb of God fans and that his personal favourite albums included 'Ashes of the Wake' and 'Sacrament'.

He said that despite the slight genre difference the gig would offer an opportunity to take it to the next level of pure extreme playing.

"We have played very metal crowds in Europe but I think there is so much more of a bleed between genres and they are a lot more accepting.

"I would say this is probably the most metal crowd we have played to because this is so specific to Slipknot and Lamb of God fans.

"But then again we are in Australia and Australia has some open minded people when it comes to music.

"I feel like it has enough of a cross over in terms of the tuning and the heavy music to work,” he said.

Jake let us in on the secret that there will be a Byron show in December for local In Hearts Wake fans.

He said that it would probably signal the end of the Duality tour cycle in Australia and see them head off overseas.

SLIPKNOT

With Special Guests LAMB OF GOD & IN HEARTS WAKE

Friday 28th October - Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday 29th October - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday 31st October - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets on sale now

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit:

livenation.com.au

Lismore Northern Star
A Current Affair to 'stigmatise' Byron community

A Current Affair to 'stigmatise' Byron community

'WHAT they are trying to do is sensationalise and create fear and it is unreasonable.'

He's back: Greyhound backflip puts Gulaptis in good books

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has been given positions on three parliamentary committees.

Three new positions for MP dumped for voting against greyhound ban

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

Local Partners

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

ON Wednesday, October 12 between 8am - 4pm there will be a planned power outage for the Evans Head, Woodburn and Coraki areas.

Greatest show on earth comes to town

FUN AT THE SHOW: Cooper Hyde, 4, of Kyogle enjoyed winning a prize on the clowns at the 2015 Kyogle Show.

Let the fun begin

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Hear from vocalist Jake Taylor about why he thinks they fit the bill and whathis favourite Lamb of God albums are.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia.

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

PRIVACY, SECLUSION &amp; LUXURY HINTERLAND LIVING

Federal 2480

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Majestically poised on the ridgeline, this natural sanctuary is a stand alone property offering peace & seclusion. Upon entering the valley on a 1km private road...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.