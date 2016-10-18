26°
In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

Marc Stapelberg
| 18th Oct 2016 10:36 AM
In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed
In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

In Hearts Wake have announced that they will play intimate gigs in Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, and the Sunshine Coast.

They dates will mark the end of the Duality album cycle for the band who have toured relentlessly after the dual album release.

Label mates Columbus and The Brave will be joining In Hearts Wake as they conclude the cycle for Earthwalker (2014) and Skydancer (2015).

Currently preparing themselves to share massive stages across Australia with Slipknot and Lamb of God at the end of the month, frontman Jake Taylor is looking forward to celebrating their own headline shows.

"The Duality cycle has been a dream come true for us," he said.

"We could have never predicted that 22 tracks, written and recorded in the same session, would bring us to where we are today touring with the likes of Slipknot and Lamb of God.

"We can't wait to conclude what has been such a monumental album cycle for the band.

"We are looking forward to the celebration with our friends and family over these three intimate shows.

"See you guys soon for Summer madness.

In Hearts Wake dual-album release of 2014 and 2015's Earthwalker and Skydancer was a large success.

The albums were written and recorded simultaneously in secret with Josh Schroeder in Michigan; the former was released as a feminine take on the glories of Mother Earth and bowed at #5 on the ARIA chart, while the latter was a surprise release 364 days later that paid heed to the masculine fury of Father Sky and subsequently hit #2.

Skydancer was also awarded feature album on triple j and ARIA nomination that same year.

Since Skydancer's release completed the project, the band - completed by guitarists Ben Nairne and Eaven Dall and bassist Kyle Erich - have been on the road relentlessly over the past 18 months.

A huge Australian tour with labelmates and collaborators Northlane (on the 2016 EP Equinox) preceded their critically and popularly acclaimed run from coast to coast on the entire Vans Warped Tour.

And before then, they'd racked up miles on multiple US tours and around Europe and the UK including on festivals such as Download, Warped UK, Graspop, Vainstream and Jera On Air.

Join In Hearts Wake as they close out Duality at one of the dates below.

In Hearts Wake

Final shows on the Duality album cycle

with special guests COLUMBUS & THE BRAVE

Thursday 15 December - The Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour (18+)

Friday 16 December - Wharf Tavern, Sunshine Coast (18+)

Saturday 17 December - Great Northern Hotel, Byron Bay (18+)

Tickets on sale Thursday 20 October at 10am

Exclusive Pre-sale Tuesday 18 October at 10am

Fans who purchase pre-sale tickets will receive an exclusive In Hearts Wake tour bottle opener available for pick up at the merch desk.

