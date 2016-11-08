Imagine a world ruled by Trump: Opinion

I WOKE up daydreaming about what the world would be like with Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Every day, would be a bad hair day for starters.

Trump, as president, would be the chief cheer leader for all those disenfranchised and forgotten Americans and give them a voice in the highest office in the land.

While he has been long on rhetoric and short on actual plans to turn around America's manufacturing and rural decline, I'm sure that's easy for someone who has been the boss in reality TV show The Apprentice.

Under Trump, walls would go up, "illegal" immigrants would be kicked out of the country and an entire religious faith would find it impossible to get into the land of the free and of the brave.

There's nothing chicken about Trump who has promised to be a tough negotiator. So tough, he failed to mention his plan to build a wall on the southern border of the US when he met the Mexican president.

Trump's policy on women would be pretty simple, he'd reduce everything to a Miss Universe contest and make decisions on who looks good in a ball gown and can solve world hunger at the same time.

The Trumpster would live up to his promise to "make America great again" by building more Trump towers, letting everyone pay as much tax as he does and suing everyone if they disagree with him.

Not that I'm huge fan of Hilary Clinton either. Her emailing ability is atrocious.