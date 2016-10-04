26°
Illegal weapon discovered during car search

4th Oct 2016 11:05 AM

A BYRON Bay man will attend court after a vehicle stop in Nimbin lead to the discovery of a prohibited weapon.

On Friday night Nimbin police had cause to stop a vehicle in Blue Knob, senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

Upon stopping the vehicle police made several observations, which lead them to searching one of the occupants.

A 34-year-old Byron Bay man, was found to be in possession of a set of knuckle dusters.

He was issued a field court attendance notice for possession of a prohibited weapon and will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.

Another occupant of the car was charged with breaching bail conditions.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime, knuckle dusters, nimbin, police

