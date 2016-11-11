Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

HOT CABARET seems to be the flavour of this season, so get ready for Club Swizzle.

The brain child of Brett Haylock and Chris Chen, the owners of Brunswick Picture House and world-acclaimed troupe La Soiree, Club Swizzle will offer two shows in Brunswick Heads before its Christmas season at the Sydney Opera House.

After its debut season at the Sydney Opera House in 2015, opening to rave reviews and extending its season to 10 weeks due to phenomenal demand, Club Swizzle returns in 2016.

This show is set around a cocktail bar, where the waiters - the Swizzle Boys - perform a series of acrobatics, while house band Mikey and the Nightcaps plus the hilarious Master of Ceremonies, Murray Hill, introduces the rest of the cast: a shining line-up of cabaret sweethearts hand-picked from around the world.

Hours before flying to London to supervise his upcoming La Soiree shows in Europe, Brunswick resident Brett Haylock explained the concept behind Club Swizzle.

"Club Swizzle is the youngest sibling of La Soiree, which is now been touring for over 12 years and seen by more than five million people," he said.

"Sydney Opera House challenged me to come up with a second show, so we took the energy and the cheeky spirit of La Soiree and we transplanted it into a late night bar.

"The action takes place in and around a bar, and it has a live band, which La Soiree doesn't, and comedy is at its core so it has an MC that personifies such idea: Murray Hill.

"I have been a big fan of Murray Hill for years and quickly it became obvious that he should be the face and the host of this crazy, anarchic club. He is a gem and the hardest-working middle aged man in showbiz."

Mr Hayock said he envisioned Club Swizzle opening locally when he bought the Brunswick Picture House.

"We are very happy to make that vision into reality with this show," he said.

Brett Haylock said The Swizzle Boys are four young Australian performers who bring the excitement with their acrobatics.

"They blur the line between bar staff and performers; they are completely endearing."

"Leave the kids at home and bring grandma to the cabaret," he said.