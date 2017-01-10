Iconic Lismore corner store up for sale

ICONIC North Lismore newsagency and convenience store, Try's Food and News, has been up for sale for almost seven months.

The popular local store can be snapped up for $80,000, or $380,000 including the freehold.

But in good news for South and North Lismore locals, the family who owns the business has no plans to close.

The shop was owned by Michael Try for three decades until he retired last year and sold the business to son and daughter, Deanne and Michael jnr, and Michael's wife Emily.

Emily said the business had plenty of committed customers who loved the personal service the store provided.

"North Lismore's pretty good,” Mrs Try said. "They get behind their community stores.”

"It's been in the same family for 30 years so we've got a lot of regular local people who come in daily.”

As local stores come under increasing pressure from the big players, Ms Try said the secret to success was providing personal service and "thinking outside the box”.

"You've got to be prepared to move with the times, but it's (also) the service, it's knowing people's names, it's saying hello every day.”

Other than the daily staples of bread, milk, cold drinks, ice creams, newspapers, pies and lotto tickets, the store also tries to stock occasional "little unique specialities” that you can't get everywhere.

For example before Christmas they brought in copies of books by bestselling droving and outback photographer Al Mabin as gifts.

Emily said there were also good reaons why locals shopped there day in and day out.

"The easy parking - people love not having to go into the CBD, and the familiar faces.”

"A lot of customers also come in on foot,” she added.

She said in the right location corner stores were still a sustainable business - as long as people were "prepared to keep the doors open and keep the personal service going.”

And of course provide those personal touches which make them truly local.