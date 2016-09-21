Iconic building up for sale for the first time

Built in 1891 this is the first time this Bangalow property has been offered to the market.

AN ICONIC Bangalow building, almost as old as the town itself, has come on to the market for the first time in its 125-year history.

The building was constructed in 1891 and has long been home to George Reading Hardware.

The commercial Lismore Rd land is set on 1900sqm has has two street frontages and 523sqm of internal shop space, plus verandas.

The land is zoned for low residential, but due to the history of the site, there is a council development application approved for four shops.

This is subject to the provision of 20 car spaces on site for which plans have already been drawn.

The beautiful old building retains many of its original features as well as "history and charm”.

The property is being sold with vacant possession.

