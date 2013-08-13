'I want to change the world one smile at a time'

BYRON Bay's 'dancing man' Tommy Franklin has shared his feelings about his life since appearing on a reality show, and asked his fans what they would like from him.

"Dearest Facebook family, so there has been allot of people over the past year writing to me asking to buy my Facebook page and they are offering a considerable amount of money, if I agreed all my followers aka you my Facebook family would be transferred to whatever page it is they set up whether you liked it or not," Mr Franklin wrote.

"In saying this I have declined all of these requests as this isn't about the money.

"As most of you would know I went on Australia's Got Talent back in 2013, ever since my life hasn't been the same.

"This page started with couple of teenage legends which called it SALTY RAIN aka Tommy Franklin, which racked up over 30,000 likes in a week!?

"I contacted them and they gave me control of the page & they remained admins on this site.

"My inbox has received countless messages that has left me either speechless, in shock or in tears.

"The little dance I did all those years ago on Tv has sent ripples into a journey that has taken me half way round the world, I have performed & or spoken in to many places to count & have made many friends that I know I'll have for life.

"I started doing what I do because I simply love it, if I hadn't of 'become known' I'd still be my goofy self, sweating to my silky smooth tunes, bringing a smile, a helping hand or encouragement to whoever needs it.

"I'm happy that I've inspired so many people to not worry about what people think of them & to be themselves in their truest form & to embrace happiness wherever it may be hiding.

"I know I have allot to give, allot to say & allot I want to do.

"In the meantime I'm asking you, what it is YOU want from me!?

"Is there a question you want to ask? A song you want me to dance 2? You wanna know what tunes I love, particular genres?

"I've got allot of stories up my sleeve also.

"What I'm saying is, I love you, I wanna change the world one smile at a time, the smallest gestures can have the biggest impact.

"I know this personally from other people's actions towards me & also from the decisions I've made in this world.

"Send me what you wanna know or see me do in the comments, spread it around tell your friends & I'll start chipping away at the list within the next few days.

"Get some more goodness to you, my people... Love you."