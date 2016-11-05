36°
'I like knives': Casino man arrested near Lismore Hospital

Alina Rylko
| 5th Nov 2016 9:22 AM Updated: 9:57 AM
Knives seized by Richmond Local Area Command police.
Knives seized by Richmond Local Area Command police.

A CASINO man has been arrested near Lismore Hospital last night carrying a knife.

Richmond Local Area Command police said at about 11pm on Friday they searched a 34-year-old near the hospital.

During the search, police found the man to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a knife. 

Police stated when they asked the man why he was carrying a knife he said "I like knives".

The knife was seized and the man was charged with Custody of a Knife In A Public Place.

Following the incident, police warned residents it is not legal to carry a knife of any size and there was no such a thing as a knife "under the legal length".  

"There seems to be a common misconception with some people that you can possess a knife if it is under 'the legal length'," police stated on Facebook. 

"This is not the case. Even a tiny blade has the potential to wound or kill someone."

Police stated last night's arrest follows a series of offenders from the Northern Rivers being caught with knives.

"There have been numerous knife and weapon finds in the Northern Rivers lately," police stated.

"The laws relating to knifes and similar items are very clear - you cannot possess a knife in a public place without a reasonable excuse. 

"There is a link to the laws and exceptions in the comments section."

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 333.

Topics:  knives arrest lismore crime richmond local area command

