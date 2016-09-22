New councillor's plan to get work for school leavers

WHILE Hayden Doolan, 23, is still trying to work out if he is the youngest councillor ever elected into Kyogle Council, he's sure about his first point of business as a councillor.

Mr Doolan, who attracted the highest percentage of primary votes on Ward A in the recent council election, said he wanted to see an apprenticeship employment program for Kyogle youth.

He said he would like Kyogle Council to employ more apprentice school leavers.

"There are not many opportunities within Kyogle for school leavers to take up a trade.

"I don't want young people thinking their only option to find work is to leave town," Mr Doolan said.

"I believe Kyogle is ready for a young strong voice on council," he said.

Mr Doolan was ready to concede defeat on Sunday after the local government election for Ward A but after pre-poll votes came in he took the lead from Greens youngster Kleon Tofetti for primary votes.

Kylie Thomas was elected in position 1 in Ward A on preferences. Janet Wilson ended up bumping out the Greens candidate on preferences to secure the third spot.

The mayor position, currently held by Danielle Mulholland, will be decided at Kyogle's extraordinary meeting on Wednesday night.