28°
Your Story

'I did it!' Gail completes her Great Wall charity hike

Gail Wallace | 15th Jan 2017 5:30 AM
Gail Wallace (right) and another Great Wall Challenge walker. They completed the difficult walk for charity.
Gail Wallace (right) and another Great Wall Challenge walker. They completed the difficult walk for charity. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I ARRIVED home a week ago, body battered, stiff and sore, but not sorry for the most gruelling, mentally and physically taxing experience of my life.

I could never have imagined the degree of difficulty of the Great Wall Challenge.

The irregular terrain, the steepness, the uneven and damaged steps, the never-ending snaking of its continuous uphills and downhills.

I travelled over mountains including between the Crouching Tiger and Hidden Dragon.

We were well away from "tourist zone” and even further from "comfort zones”.

We walked on the thinnest goat trails with hundreds of metres drops on both sides, steps so high and narrow we had to "rock climb” on all fours.

Was it worth it? Most definitely! Did I want to give up? Many times.

Between 20 Trekkers we raised over $100,000 for Crohn's disease and colitis.

Crohn's and colitis are types of inflammatory bowel diseases affecting 70,000 young and old Australians.

All in all, I mightily surprised mysel. At 62, somewhat unfit, carrying more "poundage” than just my back pack and with a torn meniscus I could still achieve this goal.

Being supported by the community was, without doubt, a major contributor to my determination to complete and "cross the finish line”.

Thank you from my heart (and boots) for your encouragement, both monetary and your welcome words of the collective chorus of "Go for it, Gail!”

As a team, we have most definitely made a difference.

On to my next adventure ... well, after much needed restoration of body and mind.

My online supporter page is still open to receive donations for Australia's Crohn's & Colitis Association: crohnsandcolitisaustraliachinachallenge2016.everydayhero.com/au/gail-wallace

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  charity crohn's & colitis great wall challenge hike walk

'It was scary': fisherman reels in a shark

'It was scary': fisherman reels in a shark

Tale to tell after toothy catch hooked at popular fishing spot.

Sisters dance onto the world stage

Lily Folpp, 17, is loving her time at the prestigious dance school Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne.

Sisters inspire each other to great heights

'I did it!' Gail completes her Great Wall charity hike

Gail Wallace (right) and another Great Wall Challenge walker. They completed the difficult walk for charity.

Gail Wallace, 60, returns from her first ever charity walk.

OPINION: Centrelink debacle a repeat of Census disaster

Centrelink has copped plenty of flak over its debt recovery program

Centrelink overpayments saga just like Census clanger

Local Partners

The broken hearts behind a little gravestone

THE heartbreak of losing a child has never softened over the ages.

Reports of passing of much-loved local drumming icon

THE DRUMS ARE SILENT: Paul Barrett heading the Samba Blisstas at a festival in Yamba in 2010.

The Samba Blisstas are mourning

Things to do with your kids these school holidays

Founder of byron4kids, Michelle Ruthven, with her children.

One mother made it her task to help families discover what's on

Husband and wife duo flaunt art talent at exhibition

Wood turner and carver, Rowan McFarlane, has a number of pieces on display at a Ballina exhibition.

STOP by during January for locally made woodwork and textiles

Top 10 things to do this weekend

The Alstonville rodeo is on today.

Rodeos, fairs, show and shines, workshops - you name it!

New Flaming Lips album out now

New Flaming Lips album out now

The latest offering from Coyne and co has been described as 'trippy as hell'.

Sisters dance onto the world stage

Lily Folpp, 17, is loving her time at the prestigious dance school Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne.

Sisters inspire each other to great heights

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman

Aussie star opens up about family life

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $875,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $725,000 to...

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Position Perfect!

3/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $635,000 to...

Light and fresh, this recently updated fully furnished apartment invites prospective purchasers to move straight in and enjoy, or reap the rental...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Should we be worried about 'For lease' signs in CBD?

Tommys is among the most recent businesses to close its doors in Lismore's CBD.

Tommys Tavern among the latest businesses to close

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

REVEALED: The stores coming to old Lismore Masters site

The Masters store in South Lismore.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Some popular businesses will soon call Lismore home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!