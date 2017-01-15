'I did it!' Gail completes her Great Wall charity hike

Gail Wallace (right) and another Great Wall Challenge walker. They completed the difficult walk for charity.

I ARRIVED home a week ago, body battered, stiff and sore, but not sorry for the most gruelling, mentally and physically taxing experience of my life.

I could never have imagined the degree of difficulty of the Great Wall Challenge.

The irregular terrain, the steepness, the uneven and damaged steps, the never-ending snaking of its continuous uphills and downhills.

I travelled over mountains including between the Crouching Tiger and Hidden Dragon.

We were well away from "tourist zone” and even further from "comfort zones”.

We walked on the thinnest goat trails with hundreds of metres drops on both sides, steps so high and narrow we had to "rock climb” on all fours.

Was it worth it? Most definitely! Did I want to give up? Many times.

Between 20 Trekkers we raised over $100,000 for Crohn's disease and colitis.

Crohn's and colitis are types of inflammatory bowel diseases affecting 70,000 young and old Australians.

All in all, I mightily surprised mysel. At 62, somewhat unfit, carrying more "poundage” than just my back pack and with a torn meniscus I could still achieve this goal.

Being supported by the community was, without doubt, a major contributor to my determination to complete and "cross the finish line”.

Thank you from my heart (and boots) for your encouragement, both monetary and your welcome words of the collective chorus of "Go for it, Gail!”

As a team, we have most definitely made a difference.

On to my next adventure ... well, after much needed restoration of body and mind.

My online supporter page is still open to receive donations for Australia's Crohn's & Colitis Association: crohnsandcolitisaustraliachinachallenge2016.everydayhero.com/au/gail-wallace