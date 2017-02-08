Hundreds of used needles put kids in danger

DISGUSTING FIND: Pictured are just some of the used needles found in bushland on the eastern side of Ballina's Kingsford Smith Lake near where children swing into the water.

IN BUSHLAND, next to where children swing into Ballina's Kingsford Smith Lake, two fishermen made a shocking discovery - hundreds of used needles.

The two men who made the disgusting find, neither of whom wanted to be identified due to fear of repercussions, said they couldn't believe their eyes, and were angered by those who left the needles there.

The safety of the children who use the area was foremost in their minds.

The men had been fishing on the eastern bank of the lake on Monday, just north along the bush track which starts at the shipping container used by the local model boat club on Kingsford Smith Drive.

One of the men needed to go to the toilet and ducked into the bush only to find a few boxes of used needles and packaging.

A quick look around and more and more boxes of needles were found.

Many of the syringes didn't have the sharp needle attached, but the guess was they were inside the boxes.

"I knew there was a drug problem in Ballina, but I never expected to see anything like this," one man, who has lived all his life in Ballina, said.

Near where the men were fishing is a tree with a rope attached, often used by children to swing into the water.

"I'm just thinking of the kids," one man said of the dangers the needles posed.

Once The Northern Star arrived to cover the story, more and more needles and packaging were found along the track.

The find has been reported to Ballina Shire Council.