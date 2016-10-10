Humans and furry friends take on raft race

Woodburn Riverside Festival 2016. Even the losing raft got a prize.

EVEN big, furry Bronson helped in the home-made raft race at the Woodburn Riverside festival on Saturday.

The faithful dog swam alongside the crowd favourite, a raft made out of white plastic drums and wood, piled with children and the Australian flag. But the current of the Richmond River proved too strong and the rescue boat - and Bronson had to tow the raft ashore.

No one seemed to mind. It was all part of the fun at the annual Riverside Festival in Woodburn.

The fun continued in the Lismore versus Richmond Valley Council race.

"We always win," Councillor Daniel Simpson said.

Woodburn Riverside Festival 2016. Bronson the dog helping with the rafts. Susanna Freymark

The competition saw six brave swimmers across the river before sprinting across the bridge and back to the finish line. Two swimmers were rescued but it was 12-year -old Sam Ticknor who took out the winner's prize of $100.

Next year organisers Glenn Crawford and Pam Bellingham hope to have sponsors so they can offer a $500 prize and attract more entrants.

With stalls, clowns, tug 'o' war and buckets of fairy floss, the day was filled with family activities.

Waterskiing stunts showcased the benefits of a river in the middle of Woodburn and why, when the highway diverts around the town, crowds will flock to the banks of Richmond River.