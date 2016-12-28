Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

NBN-READY rural residential land less than 10 minutes from Goonellabah is now up for sale as part of the Valley View Estate land release.

The huge lots range between 2500sqm and 4060sqm in size, with prices starting from $325,000.

"Land releases like this are scarce,” LJ Hooker Lismore sales agent, Robert Menin, said.

"The amount of enquiries have been huge”.

Each lot is ready for a fibre-to-the-node NBN connection, which would offer maximum download speeds of 100Mbps.

"There's no sales yet but we do believe some will be sold shortly,” Mr Menin said.

In the Valley View Estate brochure the lots were described as combining "the ease of contemporary living with a rural lifestyle”.

"These picturesque lots offer stunning, north eastern views that stretch across to the beautiful Nightcap and Border Ranges,” the brochure read.

"Environmentally friendly waste water pressure systems remove the requirements for onsite septic providing flexible house design and larger building envelopes.

"Each lot will have an energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing pump station as well as being connected to town water.”

The estate has been advertised for families and those who appreciate the rural lifestyle.

There are more than 10 stages still to come as part of the Valley View Estate.