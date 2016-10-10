30°
Huge bird in the sky over our coast

Cathy Adams
| 10th Oct 2016 1:13 PM
BIG BIRD: A RAAF C-17 aircraft has been spotted overe Evans Head.
BIG BIRD: A RAAF C-17 aircraft has been spotted overe Evans Head.

LOCALS in the Evans Head area have reported a large plane flying low overhead.

Evans' locals are accustomed to RAAF planes, but the Boeing C-17A Globetrotter has created a bit of a stir, due largely because of its size.

One Tuckurimba called in to report the plane flying low over his home.

The Evans Head News report the plane flying overhead at midday before heading south along the coast.

The RAAF website describes the C-17A as an aircraft providing "unprecedented capacity for strategic air lift. It allows Australia to rapidly deploy troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters anywhere in the world”.

"The C-17A Globemaster is a high-wing four-engine heavy transport. It has three times the carrying capacity of the C-130 Hercules, allowing Australia to rapidly deploy troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters anywhere in the world. It can carry up to 77 tonnes, ranging from an Abrams Tank, four Bushmaster vehicles, three Black Hawk helicopters, or be converted to an aero-medical evacuation capacity.”

Eight C-17s are based at RAAF Base Amberley west of Brisbane

They are capable of landing on dirt strips as short as 3,500 feet.

In addition to supporting personnel on deployments, Air Force C-17As have been an integral part of disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  c-17 globemaster transport aircraft, raaf plane

