HSC exams start across the Northern Rivers today

MORE than 1,500 high school students in Northern New South Wales were due to start Higher School Certificate exams today, beginning with the compulsory subject of English.

Exams were scheduled to run every week day from today until Friday, November 4.

Most exams were to last between two and three hours.

High schools generally allowed students to go home after sitting daily HSC exams, meaning most senior students would finish the first day of HSC exams shortly after lunch.

Some music students would have to stay back until as late as 5pm for an exam in musicology and aural skills.

Only a small number of students would still be studying until the final exam day: anyone studying the Vocational Educational Training subject of Business Services, beginners' Modern Greek or Design and Technology.

Students suffering stress and/or anxiety related to exams could find advice and information from the Board of Studies Teaching and Education Standards web site.

The site included subject specific information as well as past HSC papers and lists of equipment students were allowed to bring to each exam.

Students running late to an exam for any reason including misreading their timetables were instructed to contact their school principals as soon as possible and if they were unable to attend due to illness or other "misadventure”, BOSTE said they needed "documentary evidence generally on the day of the exam”.

Nearly 70,000 students across NSW were due to complete their HSC studies in 2016, according to government figures.