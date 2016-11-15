Howzat?! Jack whacks 11 sixes in a row

Year 9 St John's College Woodlawn student Jack Cooper hit 11 sixes in a row to be not out for 216 at the end of his school's game against Trinity Catholic College recently.

BY THE time St John's College Woodlawn student Jack Cooper had hit his third six in a row, the supporters on the sideline had started counting down the balls left in the over.

Neither Jack nor the crowd realised he would go on to to hit 11 sixes in a row against two different bowlers at the Berg Shield State Wide Competition match against Trinity Catholic College at St John's College Woodlawn's Lismore cricket oval.

Coming in at number three, Jack said he saw he had the opportunity to "really go for it" once his eye was in and he started seeing the ball well.

The 15-year-old cricketer was not out at the end of the match, amassing an impressive 216 to help his team to a win over Trinity.

Jack said he was "super pumped" when he realised what he had done.

Coach Bernie MacDonald said it was an outstanding achievement for a batsman in any age group.

"You are not going to see a series of sixes like that very often in one lifetime," Mr MacDonald said.

Jack is currently playing in the National Cricket Carnival ACT/NSW Country Under 17 side and the Lord Taverners Under 16 competition, and has his eyes firmly set on getting into the Queensland Under 17 National Championships.