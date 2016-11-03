Help sisters traumatised by parents' horrific sex abuse

A FUNDRAISING page has been set up for two children of a Northern Rivers father and mother who were recently sentenced for the horrific sexual abuse of their daughter.

Sydney District Court Judge Sarah Huggett last month sentenced the father to a maximum 48-year jail term with no possibility of parole for 36 years. He was found guilty of 73 offences ranging from rape to torture.

The mother, who was found guilty with 17 offences which included taking part in sexual acts with her daughter, received a 16-year sentence with no parole for at least 11 years.

The parents cannot be named in order to protect the daughter's identity.

A MyCause page, called Survivor Sisters, has been set up by Helen Walsh, a law lecturer and solicitor of the Supreme Court of NSW, in an effort to help the daughters of the couple move forward following the court case.

"I was not involved with this court case, however, I am part of a team that has been supporting the survivors and I am running this campaign with their consent," she wrote on the fundraising page.

"It is not possible to identify these sisters except to say that they are both known to me, and I undertake that 100% of all funds raised will go straight into the hands of the sisters to spend on their health and education.

"Some questions you may have.

"Are they entitled to Victims Compensation? Yes, they may be. However there is a cap of $10,000.

"What are the needs of the sisters? As you can imagine, both sisters have complex psychological issues as a result of years of horrendous abuse.

"Further, they are both utterly without parental support.

"One sister is studying and has the usual expenses of textbooks, computers and assistance.

"The other sister works in recreation management, and has significant periods of ill health requiring time off work."

So far the MyCause page has raised $780 since it was set up this week, with a target of $50,000.

Ms Walsh says she is happy to provide extra information to potential donors, and to provide referees, including "other lawyers, judicial officers, police officers, medical professionals and counsellors who have all supported the sisters over the years of legal process leading to the conviction".

To donate to the Suvivor Sisters, visit https://www.mycause.com.au/page/140868/survivor-sisters