ABOVE: From left, Rodger Wood, Andrew Humphreys with daughter Paige and Horace Bevan.

THE moment local rock legend Horace Bevan heard Paige Humphreys' story he wanted to help her.

"I took one look at that little girl's face and said 'we have to do something'," he said.

Nine-year-old Paige, of Bora Ridge near Coraki, suffers from a rare disease which causes frequent episodes of internal and external bleeding. The condition is believed to be caused from an infection at birth that was left untreated.

For nearly a decade, Paige's father Andrew Humphreys said the family has spent nearly all of their savings to determine and treat their daughter's mysterious illness.

Now, after years of searching and consulting with specialists, Mr Humphreys has discovered a surgical procedure that will cure Paige.

The problem is the surgery can only be performed by two specialists from two different countries - Dr Yong Pil-Cho in South Korea or Dr Riccardo Superina at the Lurie Childrens hospital in Chicago in the US.

Another factor is the burden on the family's finances, which won't enable them to send Paige abroad for treatment.

Mr Bevan learnt of Paige's condition through his long time friend, and the Humphreys' neighbour, Rodger Wood - who last week reached out to the community to help send Paige abroad for treatment.

Together with the Humphreys family, the pair came up with idea to hold a community benefit to raise money to get Paige the treatment she needs.

The benefit will be held on January 21 at the Lismore Workers Club with a collective of local and national music artists set to bring down the house.

Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan has also pencilled the event in his diary.

After learning of Paige's plight, Mr Hogan is working with the minister of health's office to help provide the family Federal funding for the surgery.

Mr Wood said it is critical the community get behind the event for Paige.

"The reason is if we don't do something she will die," he said.

Mr Humphreys is overwhelmed by the dedication of Mr Bevan, Mr Wood and the community to help his daughter.

"It's incredible the response we've received. Lismore continually pulls together for things like this, it's a great place," Mr Humphreys said.

Ticket costs and other details for the benefit are yet to be decided.

To help fundriase for Paige in the meantime, visit her GoFundMe page.