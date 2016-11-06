How you can change a life this Christmas

The Casino Neighbourhood Centre and Brighter Futures team packed hampers for more than 40 families in the Northern Star's Christmas campaign last year.

AS YOU budget for Christmas at home or in the workplace this year, consider putting aside some money for gifts to help families in the Adopt-a-Family campaign.

The campaign involves choosing, or "adopting”, a local family and simply buying them gifts, such as non-perishable foods, pantry items or a few presents to open on Christmas morning.

Brighter Futures had between 40 and 50 families up for adoption last year, and all of them were supported.

"It was quite overwhelming at times to see the responses of clients,” Chelcee Dauscher, a case worker at Brighter Futures, said.

"Most of them were in tears, feeling overwhelmed and excited.

"Most of the families have experienced historical or current trauma, so just to have one day of the year that's a bit more normal, where kids feel like all the other kids at school ... they don't feel the burden of some of the hardships the family has.”

Every year The Northern Star runs the campaign to help families and individuals in financial hardship or social dislocation.

"I would encourage people to get on board knowing that families range from a single mother with one child to families with five or more children,” Ms Dauscher said.

"So even if you can't afford to adopt a large family, there are (individuals or) small families as well.”

The Adopt a Family list will be released in Monday's The Northern Star, but you can already check it out at northernstar.com.au/ adoptafamily.

Charities that have put families in for adoption include On Track, Lismore Soup Kitchen, Mental Health Support Group, Northern Rivers Gateway and more.