How the cutest calf in the world made friends with a lamb

A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: Braveheart, the Scottish highland breed of cow, loves his new life with Johnson Hunter at The Farm in Byron Bay.

A SCOTTISH Highland calf saved from death has formed an unlikely friendship with a fellow farm animal - a lamb.

Braveheart was found smothered in ticks and starving after his mum abandoned him but nowadays enjoys the high life at The Farm Byron Bay with his sidekick Silence, the lamb.

Braveheart gets a friend: The Farm general manager Johnson Hunter with Braveheart, the Scottish highland breed of cow, and Silence - the lamb, at The Farm in Byron Bay.

The unlikely pair are the best of mates and have been inseparable since they were introduced, said the farm's general manager Johnson Hunter, who was one of the team who found the sick calf.

They tried to re-introduce him to his mother, but when that was unsuccessful they proceeded to get milk formula and a tick bath ready.

"I brought Braveheart home and set up a cage and straw bed up on the deck outside, made it all nice and warm and cosy and then my girlfriend came home and said 'not likely'," Mr Hunter said of Braveheart's rescue.

"She put him in the spare room, and made a hot water bottle for him and pretty much stayed with him the whole night.

The defining moment came when they were able to obtain a 20 litre bucket of raw milk with colostrum in it, which is vital for new born cows.

"He was bouncing around the joint (afterwards) and I brought him home every night for the first week and a half.

"When I couldn't take him home after that I didn't want him to be bored or isolated so we got him a lamb.

"I didn't know if they would take to each other, but as soon as I put them in the pen they formed a bond.

"I came back that night and there they were, sitting in the corner of the paddock together, curled up next to each other."

Braveheart is now drinking three bottles of milk a day.

"He is just like a puppy dog and really affectionate towards me," Mr Hunter said.

"He loves a scratch around the ears and under the chin, and we play a silly little chasing game after a feed with the bottle and if no one's around we play a head-butt game.

Braveheart has been earmarked as a future sire.