Another round of 42 degrees for the Northern Rivers

Those working in hot conditions are at risk during heatwaves: Chris McArdle from Brentwood Building gets hot and sweaty in the extreme weather conditions. Photo Vicki Wood

TEMPERATURES are predicted to hit a high of 42 degrees Celsius on the Northern Rivers over the next few days.

The weather situation, the Bureau of Meteorology explaina, is as such: A high is over the Tasman Sea and a trough is located over northern inland NSW.

The trough is expected to weaken and the high will continue directing a hot northerly airstream over the state today, causing what the BoM classify as a 'Low-Intensity Heatwave'.

Tomorrow will be this week's peak of heat, with the areas around Casino set to hit 42 degrees.

A cold front and associated trough of low pressure is expected to move through the west and south of the state Wales during Wednesday, bringing a milder southerly change.

The change should move through the remainder of the state on Thursday, although high temperatures will remain over the northwest.

Until that cool change comes through however, the NSW Health Service advises you to stick to their four rules: drink plenty of water, stay cool, take care of others, and have a plan.

Remember, those at high risk in the heat are the elderly, infants and young children, those who are overweight or obese, those pregnant or breastfeeding, those not very mobile, those working in a hot environment, those exercising vigorously in the heat, or those suffering from an illness.

Forecast for the rest of Tuesday:

Partly cloudy with light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.

Daytime maximum temperatures 32 to 37.

Wednesday:

Hot and sunny with light winds becoming northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then turning north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 36 to 42.

Thursday:

Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm inland in the afternoon and evening.

Winds northwest to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.

Friday:

Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to high 30s.