25°
News

How to save water while maintaining a gorgeous garden

helen Hawkes
| 15th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
DRY SPELL: Hot, dry weather means a squeeze on precious H20 and time to get the hose out.
DRY SPELL: Hot, dry weather means a squeeze on precious H20 and time to get the hose out. schulzie

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERY gardener knows that one of the most precious resources for a healthy vegetable or flower patch is water.

In the future, expect it to be an even more precious commodity with moves towards water accounting and labelling on products and battles over water rights and licences.

If you're on tank water, finding enough H20 to water plants and productive trees like citrus, now in bud and a known heavy feeder, is an even greater challenge in this super hot and mostly dry weather.

Temporary drought, especially that which our area is suffering from at the moment, can seriously reduce the growth of plants and fruit, said gardening expert Leon Coventry.

"Some may even die and others can be severely stunted," he said.

"Even house plants will dry out in a single day in this heat and humidity.

"Wilting is the most common symptom of dryness.

"Some plants, such as impatiens, hydrangeas and native mint bushes, will wilt more quickly than others and therefore are a good indication that your garden needs a drink."

A good measure of dampness in your garden is to stick a finger into the soil and if it feels dry below the surface you need to give your plants a good soaking to penetrate into the lower levels of soil. It's best to have some kind of device like a sprinkler that allows you to leave the hose to soak different areas of the garden - don't just spray on top.

Water in the cool part of the day to avoid any water loss through evaporation, and never at lunchtime when the heat is most intense.

And, as we have mentioned so many times before, mulch your garden well as this will prevent run-off, slow down evaporation and reduce weed competition, said Leon.

"I must state at this stage that if you have plants in pots and hanging baskets, you need to watch their dryness in the heat and always water them well through.

"Over-watering can also be an insidious killer, rotting roots in the main.

"When and how you water is subject to your experimentation. You know by the health of you plants if you are doing the right thing."

BE WATER SMART

If you have to be economical with water for the garden, try these water and plant-saving tips:

Always water first thing in the morning, or last thing at night, never in the middle of the day.

Collect the first run from the shower in a bucket and use it to water.

Use sugar cane to mulch heavily around plants and prevent dehydration.

Choose drought-hardy natives over water hungry exotics.

Keep showers short, and maybe bath with your special friend - it means more water for the garden.

Put in a tank, or an extra tank, just for the garden.

Save washing clothes and dishes for a full load.

Try water saving crystals for house plants or a soil wetter for the garden.

 

Fresh turmeric.
Fresh turmeric. LotusImages16

VEG OF THE WEEK: Tumeric

THIS bright orange/yellow root is the flavour of the month for detoxing and reducing inflammation.

It costs about $40 a kilo in the shops but the better news is that it is relatively easy to grow.

In tropical regions it can be planted anytime and while it does need regular watering and semi shade to thrive, it's also pretty tough.

The easiest way to grow it is to buy some turmeric roots from the shops and select those with one or two buds.

Plant them in damp soil about 25cm apart and don't water again until the shoots appear in about a month.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  garden gardening outdoor-living

Ballina blaze still burns despite firefighters best efforts

Ballina blaze still burns despite firefighters best efforts

UPDATE 6.15am: The bushfire at South Ballina is now reported by the Rural Fire Service as being 118ha in size.

Help find missing man Malcolm

44-year-old Malcolm Cumpston was last seen in the Lismore area.

Have you seen 44-year-old Malcolm Cumpston?

Shark nets: Good for local jobs?

TENDERS COMING: The DPI will hire contractors to set and check the trial nets.

Contracters will be paid to maintain nets, Shark Watchers volunteer

Would you support a zip line at Lennox Headland?

John Wallington and Peter Collocott have proposed a three-platform zip line extending from the top of Lennox Headland to the north end of Boulder Beach.

Entrepreneurs think up zippy strategy to boost Ballina Shire tourism

Local Partners

Hope still blooming in the form of lovingly made quilt

ASK Kay Wilson why she worked so hard on the 'Hope Blooms Here' quilt and she will tell you the fight against cancer is a personal one.

Smiling all the way to the dentist

HAPPY SMILES: Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up the team.

There is plenty to smile about for Evans Head residents

Player's latest musical opens this week

ON STAGE: Some of the cast of Ballina Players' latest production, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh produce and comment on the US election result

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The winners will be awarded on December 6 in Ballina

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

IT'S been four years since the Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka appeared on The X Factor. Now she's living the dream in New York.

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

Bieber's New Years gig to cost fans up to 40K per VIP ticket

Justin Bieber fans will have to pay up to $40,000 for a VIP ticket

First look at Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in a scene from National Geographic's mini-series Genius.

AUSSIE actor currently filming Genius for National Geographic.

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B hasn't taken Geri Horner's pregnancy well at all

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps ... Auction 10th...

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Bangalow 2479

Rural 7 4 3 UNDER OFFER!

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 UNDER OFFER!

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

LUXURY OCEAN VIEW VILLA

10/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Villa 3 3 2 $575,000

Private and close handy to our local Country Club and surf beach is this prestigious property just listed representing outstanding value. Within the 'Seagrass'...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

High demand: New estate selling long before land release

The proposed 38-lot subdivision in Quays Dr, Ballina.

Land sells before prices released

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!