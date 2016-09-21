How to choose your dress for Lismore Cup Day

FANCY: My Tailoress designer Julia Taranto does a fitting with Symantha Butts for the Lismore Cup.

The Lismore Cup will see fashion, frocks, and folly take place in Lismore on Thursday and that means dress shops are madly fitting fine fashion for Lismore's fillys.

My Tailoress designer Julia Taranto, based in the Strand Arcade in Lismore, said that there was still time to come in and try different dresses if punters hadn't managed to secure a frock yet.

"There is a lot of red that has come through, a lot of lace, and black is always a big winner with the races," Ms Taranto said.

"I did have a design that went through,” she said.

"A lady who was very organised who came to me with a beautiful silk and I designed and made a race wear dress for the races.

"It is god to keep in mind that you want to be comfortable and also look amazing so choosing a design that is going to look fantastic and one should just be aware of colours.

"All accessories need to tie in together.

"So generally we would advise that the shoe colour is the same as the bag colour.

"If you are going with silver shoes, it is a silver clutch, and silver earrings and it is something that needs to tie right through.

"With fascinators it is best to pick up a little colour that is in the dress but also add in a complimentary colour as well so you do have some contrast.

"But go big, get excited and get it out there because it is one day where you really get to accessories and go over the top and I think over the top is good.

Lismore Turf Club event organisor Tarlia Standing said the VIP marque was sold out although there were still tickets for the Lismore Turf Club Entertainers Marquee for $100 but it was essential to purchase them presale.

General tickets are $20 Adults and 12-18yrs are $10, with 11 and under getting free entry.

Shuttle buses will run to and from Lismore.