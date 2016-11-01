How to act undead: preparing for your first Zombie Walk

FROM LEFT, Maverick Walker 19, Kristian Keogh, 20, Kaatja Rose Pond, 21, and Krystal De La Porte, 10, prepare for the Zombie Walk.

IF YOU'VE ever wondered what it would be like to see zombies roaming the streets of Lismore, this Thursday is your chance to find out.

Haven Northern Rivers and RealArtWorks are hosting the first annual Lismore Zombie Walk and it has already gathered support from over 400 people.

Activities will start at North Coast Tafe at 3pm and the walk starts at 5pm.

Registration for the walk is $5, which goes towards Mental Health Month and Haven Northern Rivers, and can be made at the reception of Social Futures at 16 Keen St, Lismore.

Preparing for a zombie walk

You might be thinking that finding a costume and doing the makeup for your first zombie walk is quite daunting, but in reality all you need is some old clothes, messy hair, fake blood and dark face paint or make up.

Here's some tips to get ready for your walk:

Wear comfy shoes. Otherwise you may have to become a crawling zombie.

Mix a few drops of red food dye into a bottle of chocolate sauce for your blood. The Sydney Zombie Walk website advises it makes for very convincing blood. Bring it along for touchups when needed.

Use black facepaint or make up to create dark circles around the eyes, a smudged appearance and sunken in cheeks. Look for ideas on Pinterest or Google Images.

Buy some cheap clothes you can tear or cut up, or find an old shirt and pants you no longer wear at home. Don't be afraid to use some of that fake blood on the clothes.

Most importantly, as the Facebook event organisers say: "have fun and eat plenty brains!”