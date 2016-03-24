27°
How a North Coast woman is saving the lives of African girls

Marnie Johnston
| 3rd Nov 2016 12:45 PM
The 'Queen's Castle' has been built in Kenya, thanks to the work of Lennox Head woman Sarah Rosborg and her charity Rafiki Mwema.
The 'Queen's Castle' has been built in Kenya, thanks to the work of Lennox Head woman Sarah Rosborg and her charity Rafiki Mwema.

LENNOX Head mum Sarah Rosborg's dream of building a safe house for young victims of sex abuse in Kenya has become a reality - but now she needs your help to put on the finishing touches.

Back in March, Perth mummy blogger 'Queen' Constance Hall shared a link to Rafiki Mwema's website with an impassioned plea to help raise funds to build a second safe house at the charity's farm in Nakuru, Kenya.

Ms Hall set forth a trickle of empathy, and what returned was a tidal wave of love, kindness and hope.

By 10am the following morning Ms Rosborg's campaign to build a 'Queen's Castle' had raised $150,000 - Double the original target of $75,000.

In the end, $200,000 was raised in less than one month and Rafiki Mwema was able to build the 'Queen's Castle'.

The 'Queen's Castle' now stands tall - ready to provide refuge and a future to 19 vulnerable young girls, however, Ms Rosborg said, the charity still need so much more than walls and a roof.

Now their task is to furnish the 'Queen's Castle' before the girls can move in.

 

The 'Queen's Castle' has been built in Kenya, thanks to the work of Lennox Head woman Sarah Rosborg and her charity Rafiki Mwema.
The 'Queen's Castle' has been built in Kenya, thanks to the work of Lennox Head woman Sarah Rosborg and her charity Rafiki Mwema.

Ms Rosborg said they need $35,000 so they can provide items like beds, bedding, mosquito nets, a fridge, cutlery, plates, towels and more so that "these young Queens may be afforded the dignity that simple creature comforts like these provide".

"By taking care of these needs for them - the needs that most of us don't even have to think twice about in our own lives - we can allow them to focus on themselves, and begin healing from the unimaginable trauma that has been burdened upon them," Ms Rosborg said.

They have set up an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to raise the funds.

To donate to the cause, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/furnish-the-queens-castle--2#/

Topics:  africa charity constance hall fundraising rafiki mwema

