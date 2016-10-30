How this Indian community will be empowered by coffee

BALLINA local Matt Brice has launched his campaign to raise money for a café that he wants to open in Varanasi, India to raise money for The Brighter Futures Study Centres and to empower the local community through job training and education.

The campaign to fund the Terracotta Café launched on Tuesday 18th and has already raised $6,508 of the $15,000 target, so enough for a coffee machine already.

Matt Brice cycled across India in 2013 raising $40,000 for the Brighter Futures Study Centres, which are an combined project by the Australian organisation Forget Me Not and the Indian organisation Lakshya Aakriti Foundation focusing on children's education.

Matt says that the café is there to support the Brighter Futures program and also offer work training to its graduates.

"Graduates from the Brighter Futures Study Centre in Delhi & local youth from Varanasi will be given the opportunity to learn valuable cafe skills such as food prep & short order cooking, food hygiene, barista training, waiting tables & customer service,” Mr Brice said.

He says they have secured a coffee supplier and are ready to go, they just need to raise the money.

"We have secured a coffee supplier/roaster, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters who are passionate about supporting Indian coffee farms & advocates for specialty coffee in India,” he said.

They also have land close to the café that Matt says is earmarked for farming projects.

"The Terracotta Cafe will also support local farmers & promote the use of organic farming practices in Varanasi. We have land close to the cafe with a vision to get into organic/permaculture farming & education projects in the near future,” he said.

To donate to Matt's cause visit https://www.chuffed.org/project/theterracottacafe

https://www.instagram.com/theterracottacafe/