How the Samson challenge helped Lismore hospital

2nd Oct 2016 6:30 AM
Expectant mum Kim Dowling tries out the new heart rate monitor at Lismore Base bought with money raised at the Samson Challenge. Pictured at back: Samson competitor Tamara Sivewright, and Team Samson members Jason Clarke, Luke Hoolihan and Jason Honeyman.

A MACHINE that lets mums in labour get on their feet while watching their baby's heartrate is now in use at the Lismore Base Hospital.

The $34,000 cardiotocography (CTG) machine was purchased by Our Kids with the money raised at the 2015 and 2016 Lismore Samson Fitness Challenges.

Samson supporter Kim Dowling, who is expecting the birth of a boy in two weeks, tested out the machine yesterday.

"Having that feedback as a mum, if you have something stressful going on, that constant feedback would be fantastic,” she said.

Lismore Base Hospital midwifery unit manager, Bradley Mills, said the new baby heartrate monitor, or CTG machine, was useful when there was some risk involved in the birth.

"Or if we are a bit worried about the baby or the mum,” he said.

Mr Mills said the hospital has been using the CTG machines for some time, but they weren't cordless like this one.

"It means mum can move about the room, have a bit of freedom to get up and be mobile, which we recommend in labour,” he said.

This year's Samson Fitness Challenge raised a record breaking $26,000 and saw around 600 competitors sign up.

Over 2015 and 2016 there was a total of $44,000 raised by at the challenge.

Our Kids fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said it was a perfect use of the funds raised because, like giving birth, the Samson is an endurance challenge. Registrations for the 2017 Samson Fitness Challenge open December 1.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  babies, labour, lismore base hospital, mothers, new equipment, pregnancy

