24°
News

How the new Lismore council will vote for a Deputy Mayor

Melissa Gulbin
| 11th Oct 2016 12:54 PM
The new Lismore City Councillors
The new Lismore City Councillors

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE FIRST Lismore City Council meeting with the newly-elected council will happen tonight.

The first point of business is for councillors to vote on key positions such as the Deputy Mayor role.

The role was previously held by newly-elected mayor Isaac Smith.

How the deputy mayor election works:

1) If only one Councillor is nominated, that councillor is elected. If more than one Councillor is nominated, the council is to resolve whether the election is to proceed by preferential ballot, by ordinary ballot or by open voting.

2) The election is to be held at the Council meeting at which the Council resolves the method of voting.

3) In this clause: "ballot” has its normal meaning of secret ballot; "open voting' means voting by a show of hands or similar means. Previously this Council has determined that the election for Deputy Mayor would be by open voting.

4) Lismore City Council staff recommend the method of election for Deputy Mayor be by open voting.

Prior to any election, each candidate for the position of Deputy Mayor may give a short presentation outlining her/his reasons for standing, how s/he would operate as Deputy Mayor, what time commitment would be given and the skills s/he would have to offer. Each candidate may be asked questions from the floor about their candidacy.

Election Of Members To Rous County Council

Each member Council elects two Councillors who attend monthly Rous County Council meetings.

The three areas of responsibility for Rous County Council are for water management, construction and maintenance of flood mitigation infrastructure on or adjacent to the Wilson/Richmond River system and management of declared noxious weeds.

The NSW Minister for Local Government announced earlier this year that Rous Water, Far North Coast Weeds and Richmond River County Council would merge into one entity from 1 July 2016. The new merged entity is named Rous County Council. The merger will provide cash savings of approximately $130,000 and greater efficiencies in administration and reporting requirements.

Councillors will also have the opportunity to be elected on the following committees:

Other Committees:

Lismore City Council Audit, Risk & Improvement Committee

District Bush Fire Management Committee

Joint Regional Planning Panel

Lismore Floodplain Risk Management Committee

Northern Rivers Joint Organisation (NOROC)

NSW Rural Fire Service Zone Liaison Committee

Arts Northern Rivers

Traffic Advisory Group

General Manager's Performance Review Committee

Lismore Business Panel

Lismore City Council Strategic Policy

NORPA Cultural Alliance Joint Steering Committee

Public Art Reference Group

Richmond Tweed Regional Library

Biodiversity Management Strategy Advisory Group

Lismore Northern Star
UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar after the cost of the visa to bring international artists to the country goes up 600% next month.

Theft at shopping centre

Generic police sign Photo Contributed

Woman robbed in carpark

'Baird will kill off greyhound racing via new rules'

NSW Premier Mike Baird

Reversal of greyhound ban about softening Orange by-election blow

How the new Lismore council will vote for a Deputy Mayor

The new Lismore City Councillors

It will be an important first meeting for your new councillors.

Local Partners

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

ON Wednesday, October 12 between 8am - 4pm there will be a planned power outage for the Evans Head, Woodburn and Coraki areas.

Greatest show on earth comes to town

FUN AT THE SHOW: Cooper Hyde, 4, of Kyogle enjoyed winning a prize on the clowns at the 2015 Kyogle Show.

Let the fun begin

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar after the cost of the visa to bring international artists to the country goes up 600% next month.

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia.

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a prime, peaceful and quiet neighbourhood a brief stroll from the vibrant village of Bangalow, this lovingly cared for home on 663 square metres has...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

PRIVACY, SECLUSION &amp; LUXURY HINTERLAND LIVING

Federal 2480

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Majestically poised on the ridgeline, this natural sanctuary is a stand alone property offering peace & seclusion. Upon entering the valley on a 1km private road...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.