Have you ever driven when you were over the limit?

"NEVER" was the consensus among Facebook readers of The Northern Star when asked how often they drink drive.

Last night we asked: "Be honest, how often do you drink drive?" and our readers voiced their strong opinion on the matter.

"Never! It's literally never been an issue, there are alternative options!" Jess Lowe said.

"Never. Disgraceful behaviour. Bless all the poor souls that have been killed or injured from a drunk driver," Tracey Blogg said.

"NEVER!! Never even been tempted. Always happy to be deso!" Harley Nelson said.

"Never, but it's easy for me, I don't drink alcohol at all," Helen Roskell said.

"Never, as I don't have a car and even if I did I wouldn't be that stupid," Karen O'Shea said.

"Never. 1 beer and that means no driving," Wayne Dobbs said.

"I've done it maybe twice in 4 years of having my opens. But always been 1 drink then had a big feed and waited an hour then drove," Lisa Quinn said.

"Never. It's not that hard to do," Andrea Chitakis said.

"I can hand on heart say never ever," Rachael Essery said.

"Never...Don't like alcohol," Christine Louise Levett said.

"I'm not a bloody idiot," Vicki Thompson said.

"Never ever, ever! Not even one drink!" Heidi Louise said.

"Never - now - did once never again," Kathy Toms Knight said.

"Always but always under the limit," James S Jones said.

"I always have a glass of water before I drive," Tjuan Pablo said.