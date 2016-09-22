How many times has he won the Lismore Cup?

THE official club records say John Wallace has won one Lismore Cup but the veteran Gold Coast trainer is adamant he has won two.

The records however, don't go back past 1976 and Wallace is sure he won the cup a couple of years before that with a horse called Tar Smoke, when he was training out of Toowoomba.

What they do show is that he won it in 1991 with a horse called Set Menu which was ridden by Graham Cook.

"The horse was well named, he was by Lunchtime,” Wallace said.

"I am not sure if I have had a cup runner since then, perhaps not.”

Today Wallace is chasing what he says is his third XXXX Gold Lismore Cup (2100m) with the imported Irish galloper Ranked, to be ridden by this year's Grafton cup winning jockey Peter Graham.

"He's a good rider, Peter, and he knows the track, he knows how to ride it,” Wallace said.

"I think the horse will run well and it is best to ignore his last run at the Gold Coast.

"The apprentice I had on him took him straight to the front and set up a big lead and he ran second last.

"Those certainly were not my instructions.

"I would like to see him mid field in the cup, that's where he is most comfortable.”

Wallace, something of an icon in Australian racing, knows what it takes to win feature races and when he says he thinks one of his horses will run well it is wise to pay attention.

The list of feature races Wallace has won in his long training career is pages long but, as the trainer of Shoot Out he won a QTC Sires Produce, Randwick Guineas, Royal Sovereign Stakes, AJC Derby and Liston Stakes.

Then there was Oompala which won five cups including a Newcastle cup and a Grafton cup and Dynamic Love which won six black type races.

Ranked came to Australia from England in mid 2012 after two wins at Newmarket and one at Leicester.

He was trained in Victoria by Robert Hickmott but failed to fire in four starts and was sent to Wallace.

At his fourth start for that trainer he won over 1800 metres at the Gold Coast then ran successive seconds at Doomben before a third behind Uno Five at a metropolitan meeting at the Gold Coast.

Two years ago Uno Five won the Lismore cup when ridden by Tegan Harrison and the pair are back together again today for another shot at the feature.

Ranked is at $17 in the early Sportsbet market but with the possibility that the top weight and early favourite Anton En Avant may not run the market will have to be re-assessed.

Anton En Avant is at $2.80 ahead of Lever Lever at $4.60 and the consistent Casino trained Jack Strikes Back, prepared by Stephen Bennett, at $6.

They are the only three horses at single figure odds.