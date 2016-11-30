How local woman is helping Africa, book by book

IF YOU give $10 to Casino librarian Taryn Kelly, she will give you a brick.

Each brick helps build a library in Tanzania - where Taryn lived for two years.

That was 10 years ago, and ever since she has been collecting books for the unbuilt library.

She has thousands stored in a container ready to ship to Tanzania.

"They are mostly children's books from schools and libraries,” Taryn said. She has already managed to raise $10,000.

"I need another $10,000 to send the container and to buy building materials,” she said.

On December 1, with help from her mother Kerry Kelly, there will be a Tanzaroo Community Library Project stall at the end of Walker St selling gifts and African souvenirs.

Or, you can buy a brick or give a brick in the form of a gift card. Find out more on the Facebook Page, Tanzaroo Community Library Project.