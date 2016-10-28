26°
News

5 things I'm doing to live a more sustainable life

Marnie Johnston
| 28th Oct 2016 12:00 PM
Rubbish getting put out. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Rubbish getting put out. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S 2016, and I'm sure we're all aware of how important it is to look after the environment.

Well, I sure am, and I've been on a quest lately to live a more sustainable lifestyle to reduce my (physical) impact on the world.

I'm trying to cut down on my waste, with inspiration from the "zero waste" community/lifestyle.

Here's how I'm doing it.

Things I've already incorporated into my life:

Reusable water bottle

One of the easiest things to do - why buy plastic water bottles daily and contribute to landfill (and dig a deeper whole in your wallet) - when you can just fill up from the tap. I use a glass water bottle, which you may find heavier, but it is great quality and will last a long time. Plus, I like to be able to see what I'm drinking, so opaque metallic ones aren't for me.

Canvas shopping bags

I've had my stock in my car for years now, ready for any shopping adventures. I'm just trying to remember to take them into other shops other than grocery shops, as I ALWAYS remember at the supermarket or grocer, but often when heading into Kmart etc, I think "I'm only getting one thing, I won't need a bag". We all know that's a lie. I must invest in more foldable bags that I can store in my handbag for such situations.

 

Get rid of the plastic shopping bags. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Get rid of the plastic shopping bags. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

Recycling

I'm an avid recycler at home, with a separate bin in the kitchen for each recycling and waste. I've even been known to take something out of the waste bin and make sure it goes in the recycling if someone else has put it in the waste bin by mistake. No biggie. I also send all my used clothing to charity second hand stores (and generally pick up some "new" items for myself there too).

Plant-based lifestyle

To not mention the environmental cost of animal agriculture would be irresponsible of me. Gasp, I've been (mainly) vegan for about two years now - I say mainly because I've made a lot of mistakes along the way and I'll always be honest about that. Not only is a plant-based lifestyle better for your health and for the animals involved, it's also better for the environment. Raising animals for food (including land used for grazing and growing feed crops) now uses a staggering 30% of the Earth's land mass, and (in the United States) 70% of the grain grown is fed to farmed animals. To produce one pound of animal protein versus one pound of soy protein, it takes about 12 times as much land, 13 times as much fossil fuel, and 15 times as much water (Source: chooseveg.com).

Females and 'that time of the month'

I'm not going to go into detail here, as I don't yet feel comfortable talking about this (NOTE: I should be, a period is a natural occurrence, but I've found there are very judgmental people out there and I don't want to spark an outrage) but as 20 billion tampons and pads are being dumped into landfill each year, I suggest you start googling "reusable menstrual products". I did about two years ago and it was one of the best things I've ever done. I feel both brave and extremely scared writing that.

Things I plan to incorporate from now:

Reusable produce bags

Even though I've been using my canvas shopping bags religiously, when it came to the produce section (where I spend a lot of time, being vegan) I was still using those small plastic produce bags from the supermarket. Why? I was lazy. I've finally gotten my act together and ordered some mesh produce bags so I will no longer have to use any plastic bags in my shopping experiences.

Make sure I actually USE my reusable coffee mugs

I own at least three of these travel mugs, and yet don't use them as often as I should. I'm making a conscious effort to have them on hand and ready to go.

Ditch the makeup wipes and cotton pads

I've done away with the disposable make up remover wipes and have opted for micellar water or coconut oil to remove my make up, but now I'm going to take it one step further by also doing away with the disposable cotton pads, instead investing in so reusable cotton rounds I've found online (Etsy, Amazon) which I can use for both make up removal and for use with toner.

 

I WILL start buying my produce &#39;locally&#39;. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
I WILL start buying my produce 'locally'. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

Shop locally

I'm guilty of doing the "hurried shop" and grabbing my produce at Woolies along with other groceries, when I know I could be making another stop at a local fruit and veg shop, or schedule in a visit to the produce markets each week. I'm going to make a conscious decision to do this instead.

Composting

While I'm a recycling ninja, my compost bin I enthusiastically bought was used a grand total of two times before I stop using it out of sheer laziness when I became road blocked by trying to find the proper bags for use in the council's green bins. I won't be lazy any more, I promise.

 

Compostable Bin:RRP $50. Available at qualityproducts.com.au
Compostable Bin:RRP $50. Available at qualityproducts.com.au Mark Matysiak

Things I would like to do in the future:

Minimise my beauty products and start making my own

I already use a variety of cruelty-free and 'natural' products (NOTE: I love Sukin, among other great brands) but I would like to minimise the amount products I do use, and maybe even start making my own beauty products - there are a million YouTube tutorials out there about how to make your own toothpaste, cleansers, deodorants - you name it.

Stop using my car for quick trips around town

I live fairly close to Lismore CBD, so I'd like to think I could stop using my car for unnecessary trips. I guess time has been important to me, but walking will do me good!

Go completely zero-waste

People like Lauren Singer of the blog Trash Is For Tossers, and Bea Johnson of the Zero Waste Home, are some of my heroes. I aspire to one day be able to live a life at least a bit closer to the zero-waste target. Small steps!

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  environment environmentally friendly opinion sustainability

WILD WEATHER: Threats include hail, strong winds, heavy rain

WILD WEATHER: Threats include hail, strong winds, heavy rain

UPDATE: Weather experts are predicting a 90% chance of rain for the Northern Rivers, with the downpours set to start in the next few hours.

Unusual shark deterrent devices you can buy or make

The PVC shark cage which became an internet sensation.

They might work, but maybe don't trust your life with them

5 things I'm doing to live a more sustainable life

Rubbish getting put out. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

And 8 things I'm working on, or aspiring to do in the future

Don't get spooked this Halloween

With more and more celebrating Halloween, here are some tips for you

Local Partners

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Burning to see locally made film Burns Point? Screening at Casino RSM Club.

Showgirls shine after interviews

SHOW TRADITION: Casino showgirl entrant Holly Miller with this year's winner Kristen Hickey and entrant Jenna Bailey.

Our Casino girl Kristen is off to Dubbo

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Intricate sculptures created with ancient technique

Northern Rivers artist Rudy Stavar working on one of his creations.

The oldest examples of this technique are more than 5700 years old

Circus, Halloween, music and more in this week's gig guide

The Superjesus are an Australian rock band formed in Adelaide in late 1994, currently formed by Stuart Rudd , Sarah McLeod and Jason Slack.

The Superjesus, The Addams Family Musical and more this week

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom showered his girlfriend Katy Perry with enough flowers to bury her in, as he couldn't spend her 32nd birthday with her as he was filming in China.

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

Intricate sculptures created with ancient technique

Northern Rivers artist Rudy Stavar working on one of his creations.

The oldest examples of this technique are more than 5700 years old

Local artist is telling some of our most poignant stories

Lennox Head artist Kate McDowell performing part of the piece at La Boite HWY Festival 2016.

The Adventures of Wonderbabe the Terrible

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity ... $549,000 to...

Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

Consistent Solid Income

16 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 8 5 Contact Agent

Located 150m to the centre of town and Main Beach, Bayhaven Lodge is a fully renovated and modernised transformation of a traditional Byron Bay whalers cottage.

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June