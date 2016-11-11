How does your garden grow?

GROWING MINDS: The new garden at Lismore Parish Childcare built with help from Urban Food Garden.

DO YOU love the idea of growing your own food, but totally lack green thumbs?

There's a new business in town that may be able to help.

Urban Food Garden, a business that started in Adelaide to help provide food sustainability and security, now has a local contact who can help - Jennifer Grech.

Ms Grech said the company provides an "end-to-end food garden service".

She said the service begins with a consultation with the client to determine their needs, and can include everything from garden planning and construction, soil and plant advice, as well as ongoing maintenance advice.

She then calls on a pool of local services to help bring the plan to fruition.

Urban Food Garden helped Lismore Parish School build their new garden.

Ms Grech said teachers had worked hard to provide an environment that offered learning opportunities for the children, and they loved it.

For the opportunity to win a $750 Vegepod, or to book a consultation, email Ms Grech at jennifer.grech@urbanfoodgarden.com.au and explain, in 25 words, why you want to win.

Visit urbanfoodgarden.com.au.