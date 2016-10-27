How could you dump these adorable faces?

Richmond Valley Council are desperate to stop more and more unwanted litters of kittens being dumped.

RICHMOND Valley Council is pleading with local residents to have their cats desexed before ending up with any unwanted litters.

"Kitten season is in full swing and the pound has been near capacity for their cat intake,” the council posted on their Facebook page.

"Two rescues occurred with kittens removed from a residents roof cavity and a local business.

"Another litter was dumped at the pound without their mother and aged only 2-3 weeks old.

"Richmond Valley Council urges residents to desex their cats before it is too late and an unwanted litter arrives.

"Special thanks goes to the VRA for their help in our kitten rescue last week.”