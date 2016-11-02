Housing: What could you buy here for Sydney's $1m median?

THE median house price in Sydney has risen to over $1 million. So what can you get around here for that price?

Lismore

FOR SALE: 24 Oakey Creek Road Georgica realestate.com.au

The most expensive rural property on the market right now near Lismore is in the Jiggi Valley. At 24 Oakey Creek Road Georgica, it has four bedrooms and one bathroom, with breathtaking views and set on 276 acres.

FOR SALE: No. 337A Nimbin Rd Lismore NSW 2480 realestate.com.au

Also for $750,000, six minutes from Lismore at 337A Nimbin Rd Lismore, you can live in a three bedroom, two bathroom house on 103.71 acres of land. The interior has been renovated and there's a huge verandah to enjoy the view of the acreage.

FOR SALE: 713 Boatharbour Road Eltham NSW 2480 realestate.com.au

Live in luxury at this $2 million house in Eltham. Complete with tennis court, pool and beautiful views. On the market for the first time in 44 years.

Ballina

FOR SALE: 20 Wisteria St Ballina NSW 2478 realestate.com.au

For $720,000, you can buy the house of your dreams in Ballina. Up for sale is 20 Wisteria St Ballina, which boasts five bedrooms and two bathrooms, a swimming pool, it's modern and set on 582sqm of land.

Looking at Sydney

The median house price in Lismore has dropped to $340,000. In Sydney this wouldn't get you very much at all.

FOR SALE: 8/50 Colin Street Lakemba NSW 2195 realestate.com.au

If you want to be closer to the CBD, you can find a one bedroom apartment for under $400,000 at 8/50 Colin St, Lakemba. On 68sqm its a top floor apartment only 30 minutes from the city. Bargain?!

FOR SALE: 39 Roebuck Crescent Willmot NSW 2770 realestate.com.au

If you're looking for a three bedroom house, it seems $410,000 is the minimum you'll pay. 51km west of Sydney CBD at 39 Roebuck Crescent, Wilmot, you can buy a four bedroom, one bathroom home for $430-440,000 on 582sqm of land. One hour drive in good traffic, up to 1 hour and 40 minutes in peak hour traffic.