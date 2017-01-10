34°
News

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

Hamish Broome
| 10th Jan 2017 5:30 AM
BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.
BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn. Patrick Gorbunovs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COASTAL home prices continue to race ahead on the Northern Rivers as the market is driven by a constant flow of seachangers looking to cash in on extraordinary capital city prices.

However, inland and country areas are also in demand - as an affordable option for first-home buyers or investors.

Across the board, agents are predicting another big year in 2017.

The only challenge across the board is a shortage of stock - with the low interest rate environment and high rental yields, few owners have an incentive to sell.

Lismore

 

In town, it was quality areas in close proximity to the CBD which recorded the best price hikes in 2016*.

Girards Hill homes did well as usual, as did Lismore Heights homes and units, while units in East Lismore soared by 22.3%.

In the country, Nimbin continued to impress as an increasingly popular location for treechangers, recording a 13.5% median sale rise in 2016.

But it was the high-end market of Richmond Hill which saw the biggest 12-month gains, recording a massive 24.7% sale price hike to a new median high of $605,000.

Local agent Katrina Beohm said 2016 was "steady" before ending very strongly with a run of sales, indicating plenty of buyers in 2017.

Ms Beohm also said more people were starting to put their homes on the market to meet demand.

Ballina-Lennox

 

Across the board Ballina property prices had a very impressive year.

West Ballina and Lennox Head - two markets offering quite distinct products and price points - were the standout performers.

Lennox Head homes have now eclipsed property prices in Bangalow, after an 11.5% increase to a record new median sale price of $775,000. Units climbed even more, by 14.4% to $595,000.

Both units and homes in West Ballina climbed by above 15% to $552,000 and $358,000 respectively.

But the biggest climb was recorded at Wardell, with news that the controversial bypass was approved seeing buyers flock to the area.

Fifteen properties weresold in 2016 at a median price of just under $400,000 - an 18.1% rise.

Richmond Valley

 

Richmond Valley has become a tale of two worlds, with Evans Head and Woodburn booming and everything else just humming along.

Casino homes recorded a respectable 3.6% sale price rise, with 195 homes changing hands to bring median prices to $230,000.

Casino agent Mark Formaggin, from PRDnationwide, said 2016 saw the town's tightest listings environment in more than a decade.

He said many people working in Lismore saw Casino as an affordable option where they could "more house for the money".

Based on the demand, he tipped a bigger price rise in 2017.

Meanwhile, Evans Head has caught the seachange bug, and the town's shortage of properties drove home prices up by 17.3% to a new median of $530,000.

And Woodburn homes skyrocketed by 23.9% to a still affordable $334,500.

Kyogle

 

Kyogle's median house prices still offer huge value at $243,000, with 60 sold last year.

Median prices were recorded as decreasing by 4.1% in 2016, but local agent Doug Allan said the market had definitely improved with an "increase in turnover and price".

Mr Allan said there was confidence from all agents across the town, in both the suburban and rural lifestyle market.

Interestingly, he said the majority of sales were to people from outside the area.

He said Kyogle homes shot up to $289,000 in November.

Byron Shire

 

It has been picked for years as the place to watch, and now hip Federal is firmly Byron establishment, hitting a median sale of $950,000 - a rise of 35.7% to November.

Elsewhere, the lifestyle locations of Brunswick Heads, New Brighton and South Golden Beach moved ahead by more than 10%. The now fully-gentrified village of Brunswick boasts a median house price of a whopping $815,000.

And Suffolk Park homes and units continued to steam ahead, by 16% and 11% respectively to new highs of $885,000 and $630,000.

Byron Bay and Ewingsdale homes didn't fare as well, however, moving backwards by 8.1% and 6.7% respectively.

* Figures from CoreLogic RP Data Market Trends for the 12 months to November.

MEDIAN SALE PRICE RISES

* 12 months to November 2016

Lismore

(number of properties sold / median sale price / % change in 12 months)

Clunes: 20 sold / $502,500 / -5.2%

Dunoon: 14 sold / $382,500 / +2%

East Lismore homes: 94 sold / $320,000 / -1.5%

East Lismore units: 16 sold / $194,500 / +22.3%

Girards Hill homes: 32 sold / $362,000 / +14.2%

Goonellabah homes: 219 sold / $356,750 / +0.5%

Goonellabah units: 55 sold / $268,000 / +1.1%

Lismore Heights homes: 46 sold / $330,000 / +10%

Lismore Heights units: 23 sold / $257,500 / +8.9%

Nimbin: 25 sold / $365,000 / +13.5%

North Lismore: 21 sold / $280,000 / no change

Richmond Hill: 14 sold / $605,000 / +24.7%

Ballina Shire

* only areas which have recorded changes in sale price

(number of properties sold / median sale price / % change in 12 months)

Alstonville homes: 92 sold / $460,000 / +1.1%

Alstonville units: 49 sold / $300,000 / +10.1%

Ballina homes: 95 sold / $450,000 / +5.3%

Ballina units: 142 sold / $367,000 / +11.2%

East Ballina homes: 72 sold / $630,000 / +7.7%

East Ballina units: 91 sold / $420,000 / +10.5%

Lennox Head homes: 99 sold / $775,000 / +11.5%

Lennox Head units: 86 sold / $595,000 / +14.4%

Skennars Head homes: 15 sold / $707,000 / -5.1%

Wardell homes: 15 sold / $398,750 / +18.1%

West Ballina homes: 42 sold / $552,500 / +15.7%

West Ballina units: 32 sold / $358,000 / +15.5%

Wollongbar homes: 58 sold / $455,000 / -1.1%

Wollongbar units: 20 sold / $348,000 / -1.1%

Richmond Valley

Casino homes: 195 sold / $230,000 / +3.6%

Casino units: 23 sold / $152,000 / -27.6%

Coraki: 25 sold / $215,000 / +3.9%

Evans Head: 37 sold / $530,000 / +17.3%

Evans Head units: 39 sold / $354,500 / 2.8%

North Casino: 26 sold / $443,750 / +0.9%

Woodburn homes: 17 sold / $334,500 / 23.9%

Kyogle

Kyogle homes: 60 sold / $243,000 / -4.1%

Byron Shire

Bangalow homes: 53 sold / $745,000 / +11.2%

Brunswick Heads homes: 38 sold / $815,000 / +14%

Byron Bay homes: 88 sold / $965,000 / -8.1%

Byron Bay units: 115 sold / $620,000 / +5.8%

Coorabell: 11 sold / $1.43 million / +2.3%

Ewingsdale: 16 sold / $1.17 million / -6.7%

Federal: 16 sold / $950,000 / +35.7%

Mullumbimby homes: 92 sold / $592,000 / +4.0% /

New Brighton: 12 sold / $862,000 / +10.6%

Ocean Shores homes: 104 sold / $540,000 / +4.9%

Ocean Shores units: 32 sold / $449,000 / +7.2%

South Golden Beach: 27 sold / $565,000 / +10.8%

Suffolk Park homes: 81 sold / $885,000 / +16.4%

Suffolk Park units: 43 sold / $630,000 / +11%

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  house prices property real estate

Just In

Hunting heartless hedge thieves

Hunting heartless hedge thieves

ALSTONVILLE residents are now on the lookout to catch plant thieves green-handed after an elderly couple's newly-planted box hedge was stolen at weekend.

Accused car chase fugitive not so 'cosy' in court

Man appears before court on car chase charges.

Alleged fugitive up for numerous charges

Iconic Lismore corner store up for sale

LOCAL TOUCH: Try Food and News owner Emily says corner stores offer personal service.

The popular local store can be snapped up for $80,000

Meet the Feather Riot, the girls of Cluckingham Palace

Gidget, Layne and Phyllis oversee proceedings. PHOTO: ALISON PATERSON

Alison Paterson shares the wonders of the backyard chook

Local Partners

Ghost bike memorial a reminder of cyclists vulnerability

A ROADSIDE memorial in the form of a ghost bike has appeared at the location where a much-loved local rider his life while cycling home.

Girl sacrifices locks for a good cause

GOLDEN LOCKS: Lacey Garred, 7, of East Lismore, has grown her hair to donate to children suffering from cancer.

Amazing gesture to help children feel normal

Eat, drink your way to a slimmer, healthier, happier you

Locally-made products that can help improve your gut health include (clockwise from top left) bone broth, kefir, kombucha, tempeh and sauerkraut. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Home-grown goodies for weight loss, better skin and mental health

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Dragonfruit are a perfect summer fruit - they taste delicious chilled with a squeeze of lime juice. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Check out the latest offerings from our region's producers

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from.

New dating show strips down contestants

New dating show strips down contestants

IT’S SAID to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows to hit our television screens yet.

  • TV

  • 10th Jan 2017 7:13 AM

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms throughout. The...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!