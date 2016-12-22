Hottest gifts for the cool kids this Christmas

Toy Kingdom and Playforever Toys owner Carey Horner and his team, Kim Mills, Max Hooper, Tess McIntyre, and Cameron Taylor-Brown, love to help shoppers find that perfect gift for christmas.

BOARD games are back and, unlike traditional board games, modern-day versions will have you hiding your head in embarrassment or slobbering as you try to pronounce everyday words.

Cards Against Humanity and Watch Ya Mouth are two board games which are now super-hot commodities coming up to Christmas.

According to Carey Horner, the owner of Toy Kingdom stores in Lismore and Byron Bay and Play Forever Toys in Ballina, Cards Against Humanity was sold out in Lismore and any new orders often disappeared on the same day.

He said the overall trend this season had seen a shift to more traditional toys and games with a family-orientated focus.

The hot ticket item for families was Finska, a highly addictive log-tossing game from Finland, while people were buying wooden toys for children under 3 and infants.

"People are looking for quality and things that will last and these companies offer sustainable options," Mr Horner said.

Beyblade battling spinning tops are back on the shelf and Mr Horner said he suspected it could be the big craze for 2017.

The 14-in-1 solar robot was sold out for science buffs, but the frill-neck lizard robot and air power engine car were still available for budding engineers.

While the move back to traditional toys saw a 10-15% rise in board games, Lego as always has been a top favourite and the big money items such as trampolines and battery operated ride-on vehicles were still popular.

Ride-on vehicles were sold out in Lismore and priced at $500-plus, while Vuly brand trampolines, which have been selling well, have a price tag between the $700 and $3000 mark.

Mr Horner said Jellycat plush soft toys had stood out in the teddy bear and rabbit/bunny category.

"We have seen a slow start but there has been a huge surge as people get in to do that last minute shopping," he said.

Toy Kingdom Lismore and Byron Bay will be open until 6.30pm today and 4pm on Saturday.