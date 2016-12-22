27°
News

Hottest gifts for the cool kids this Christmas

Marc Stapelberg
| 23rd Dec 2016 5:30 AM
Toy Kingdom and Playforever Toys owner Carey Horner and his team, Kim Mills, Max Hooper, Tess McIntyre, and Cameron Taylor-Brown, love to help shoppers find that perfect gift for christmas.
Toy Kingdom and Playforever Toys owner Carey Horner and his team, Kim Mills, Max Hooper, Tess McIntyre, and Cameron Taylor-Brown, love to help shoppers find that perfect gift for christmas. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOARD games are back and, unlike traditional board games, modern-day versions will have you hiding your head in embarrassment or slobbering as you try to pronounce everyday words.

Cards Against Humanity and Watch Ya Mouth are two board games which are now super-hot commodities coming up to Christmas.

According to Carey Horner, the owner of Toy Kingdom stores in Lismore and Byron Bay and Play Forever Toys in Ballina, Cards Against Humanity was sold out in Lismore and any new orders often disappeared on the same day.

He said the overall trend this season had seen a shift to more traditional toys and games with a family-orientated focus.

The hot ticket item for families was Finska, a highly addictive log-tossing game from Finland, while people were buying wooden toys for children under 3 and infants.

"People are looking for quality and things that will last and these companies offer sustainable options," Mr Horner said.

Beyblade battling spinning tops are back on the shelf and Mr Horner said he suspected it could be the big craze for 2017.

The 14-in-1 solar robot was sold out for science buffs, but the frill-neck lizard robot and air power engine car were still available for budding engineers.

While the move back to traditional toys saw a 10-15% rise in board games, Lego as always has been a top favourite and the big money items such as trampolines and battery operated ride-on vehicles were still popular.

Ride-on vehicles were sold out in Lismore and priced at $500-plus, while Vuly brand trampolines, which have been selling well, have a price tag between the $700 and $3000 mark.

Mr Horner said Jellycat plush soft toys had stood out in the teddy bear and rabbit/bunny category.

"We have seen a slow start but there has been a huge surge as people get in to do that last minute shopping," he said.

Toy Kingdom Lismore and Byron Bay will be open until 6.30pm today and 4pm on Saturday.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  christmas gifts

Pig rape, animal massacre: Two men to appear in court today

Pig rape, animal massacre: Two men to appear in court today

VIDEO, PHOTOS: TWO men, aged 20 and 22, have been charged with one count of bestiality and two counts of torture, beat and cause death of animal.

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

Hottest gifts for the cool kids this Christmas

Toy Kingdom and Playforever Toys owner Carey Horner and his team, Kim Mills, Max Hooper, Tess McIntyre, and Cameron Taylor-Brown, love to help shoppers find that perfect gift for christmas.

Some of the best toys are selling out on the Northern Rivers

Woman trashed motel room, left without paying

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

QLD woman charged after incident

Local Partners

Ever wondered what to buy that person who has everything?

LOCALLY made, Father Mac's Heavenly Puddings is the gift that fits many occasions and having sold over a million puddings, the joy is widely spread.

Stay safe this Christmas: Emergency personnel

ABOVE: Marine Rescue NSW staff, from left, unit commander (Ballina MR) Andrea Danvers, radio operator Norm Lannoy and regional operations manager NSWMR John Murray encourage everyone to be safe and smart on the water this summer.

Safety is the best gift this Christmas

The gigs you need to know about in the Northern Rivers

ELECTRONIC: Local duo Nocturnal Tapes features Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals. They will perform at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Saturday, from 9.30pm.

Rock, indie, folk, pop music and more

Art goes out around town this Summer

EXHIBITION: Janet, Amy & Kandy Stone , 2001, Silver gelatin photograph, by Jacklyn Wagner.

We asked Brett Adlington for two off-site arts events

Your summer snap could be worth $579!

Georgia Wheatland's photo entitled Dive into Summer won last year's I Am Summer competition.

Entries now open in the I Am Summer competition

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

HOLLYWOOD star Ruby Rose and Aussie pop duo The Veronicas have been relaxing in the Sunshine Coast hinterland before a Queensland Christmas.

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Middle Kid makes Falls debuts with an edge

FRESH: Tim Fitz, Hannah Joy and Harry Day are an indie pop rock trio from Sydney known as The Middle Kids.

The Sydney band will be releasing an EP in February

Art goes out around town this Summer

EXHIBITION: Janet, Amy & Kandy Stone , 2001, Silver gelatin photograph, by Jacklyn Wagner.

We asked Brett Adlington for two off-site arts events

British pop icon cancels Lismore show

NO SHOW: Lloyd Cole Australian promoters have decided not to go ahead with his Lismore gig.

Lloyd Cole had a local show scheduled next month

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

OPEN TODAY: 10.00 - 10.30AM This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

OPEN TODAY: 11.30AM - 12.00PM Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return.

Newly Built Contemporary Family Home

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 Call Tara or...

OPEN TODAY: 11.00 - 11.30AM Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

OPEN TODAY: 10.00 - 10.30AM One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

6% + Gross Return Freehold in Buzzing Mullum!

Shop 2/53 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

Commercial *FREEHOLD ONLY FOR SALE. BUSINESS IS NOT FOR SALE Here is a ... Fixed Price...

*FREEHOLD ONLY FOR SALE. BUSINESS IS NOT FOR SALE Here is a fabulous investment opportunity in Mullumbimby’s bustling town centre. Charming and unique, the shop...

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!