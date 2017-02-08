Firies warn public as hottest day of the year expected

UPDATE 11.50am: BE CAREFUL not to become complacent with the hot weather this weekend, RFS Northern Rivers inspector Boyd Townsend said.

He said to be "very wary" and to keep an eye on the fire danger rating with temperatures predicted to reach 40 degrees or higher in many parts.

"At the very least I suspect (the fire danger) will be very high," Insp Townsend said.

"The long term projection is very high for Saturday, but we won't know for sure until Friday."

Lismore is expected to hit 40 degrees on Sunday while Casino could reach 44.

"In those sort of temperatures ... any welding or grinding is just not a good idea in the middle of the day. Any spark could cause a fire to start.

"Driving through dry grass, again, contact with hot exhaust pipes could start a fire."

He said mowing and slashing were also hazards because rocks could create a spark.

"It's not going to take much in terms of misadventure, pure accidents or lightning strikes," Insp Townsend said.

He said it's been a busy season for Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers.

"There's been quite a lot of fires, some of those have drawn out for a long period of time ... getting the fire contained is okay but it takes a long time to (mop up)," Insp Townsend said.

"For the Northern Rivers at the moment we don't have any current active fires burning, but that could change very quickly."

WEDNESDAY 11am: IF YOU think it's been hot, get ready for the second hottest day all summer, and the hottest day of the year so far, this weekend.

This Sunday Lismore is predicted to reach 40 degrees, Casino could get to 43 and Ballina will offer small relief with 36 degrees.

By the end of the week the tally of over-35 degree days since December in Lismore will likely reach 17, which is 11 more than the average expected days.

Meanwhile, enjoy today and tomorrow's 29 degree forecasts, predicted rain and possible thunderstorm, but make plans to slather on the sunscreen and go for a swim on the weekend.