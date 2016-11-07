30°
Hot weather not yet over for Northern Rivers

7th Nov 2016 7:45 AM
Marcco photo

IT WAS a hot weekend on the Northern Rivers, and the heat is not set to subside yet.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, on Saturday temperatures reached 35 degrees in Lismore, 35.4 degrees in Casino, 34.8 degrees in Ballina, and 27.4 degrees in Byron Bay.

On Sunday temperatures hit 31.9 degrees in Lismore, 32.5 degrees in Casino, 26 degrees in Ballina and 27.8 degrees in Byron Bay.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a high pressure system is currently sitting over the Tasman Sea, moving east maintaining a ridge to northeastern New South Wales, causing these weather conditions

During tomorrow, however, a cold front will cross the west and southeast of the state before weakening into a trough over the northeast early Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, temperatures are set to top at 34 degrees today, while they are forecast to reach 37 degrees tomorrow.

Today is set to be partly cloudy with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending north to northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon.

Tuesday also holds an 80% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and early evening, and the chance of a thunderstorm as the cold front move in.

Wednesday and Thursday are set to be cloud with a 70% chance of rain and temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

So don't pack away that fan yet. 

Topics:  bureau of meteorology hot weather weather

