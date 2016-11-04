28°
Hot weather brings out specialist RFS crew

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Nov 2016 8:35 AM
ON ALERT: The RFS has activated a specialist crew ahead of Saturday's hot weather across the Northern Rivers.
ON ALERT: The RFS has activated a specialist crew ahead of Saturday's hot weather across the Northern Rivers. Belinda Devine

THE Rural Fire Service are on a high alert ahead of scorching temperatures expected for Saturday across the Northern Rivers,

A Rapid Aerial Response Team will be initiated from 10am this morning along with a total fire ban and fire permit suspension for 24 hours from Saturday.

Northern Rivers RFS zone manager, Daniel Ainsworth said the response team is trained for major fires that is comprised of specialist volunteers allocated to a helicopter.

The RART crew will be on stand-by at Casino Airport monitoring a 150km radius from Grafton in the south to the Queensland boarder.

Mr Ainsworth said lightning storms, temperatures in the mid to late 30s and gusty winds forecast for Saturday have elevated the fire danger warning close to severe.

"Saturday's weather in particular its hit a lot of our triggers for activating a higher level of alert," Mr Ainsowrth said.

"Although we've had storms in the area some people have got some rain, other areas have missed out.

"In the country areas it's still very dry and any new fires will take off very quick in these weather conditions."

RART can be in the air and on their way to a major fire within 10 minutes of the triple zero call being made.

The crew will be on stand-by until Saturday afternoon.

An extension of their services may be required weather pending.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  emergency services fires hot weather rfs

