Horsin' around at the Alstonville Show

HAPPY HORSE: Charlee and Paula Anthony with Tremayne Royal Opera on the first day of the Alstonville Agriculture Show.

FESTIVITIES have started at the annual Alstonville Show with the horse events in full swing. Competition is stiff and horse enthusiasts are in for a big weekend.

Ring steward and representative of event sponsor Optus Ballina, Cherie Jennings, said riders of individual breeds competed for their section before competing for the coveted supreme breed of show.

"All the different breeds come together to compete for their section and then they come together a little bit later to compete for supreme breed of the show,” she said.

She said the highlight of the horse events will be the prestigious 'Off the Track' series, which features retired racehorses and is sponsored by the Racing Fraternity.

"It's about re-homing horses into a nice environment where they're going to go on and have a successful career as a show horse,” Ms Jennings said.

Paula Anthony from Cobaki, whose horse Tremayne Royal Opera won the supreme derivative led category, said there were some "quality ponies”.

But what puts her ahead of the competition is her ability to pick quality horses that continue to breed winners.

"You've got to select the right stallion and mare first to breed quality movement and temperament,” Ms Anthony said.

Her daughter, Charlee, is competing in the ride-on categories and said she is excited about tomorrow.

"I'm pretty excited about tomorrow I just hope that all the horses work well and that it's not too hot,” she said.

Charlee said rides her horses every day to ensure she is on top of her game.

"I ride nearly every day in the week and the day after the show I have off,” she said.